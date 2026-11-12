Chauncey Wiggins granted eligibility to play for Gonzaga ahead of LSU showdown

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs got massive news on Thursday afternoon, with forward Chauncey Wiggins having his eligibility granted by a judge in Spokane County.

Wiggins is now immediately able to suit up for the Zags, and is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against LSU.

The 6'10 Clemson transfer was the lone Gonzaga player still in eligibility limbo, and he took his fight to Spokane after his previous lawsuit in Georgia was stayed by the NCAA.

Wiggins is a major piece for Gonzaga, having spent three years at Florida State and last year at Clemson, where he averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting 38.7% from three on 5.8 attempts per game.

He adds elite outside shooting and great positional size to Gonzaga's wing rotation, where depth has been an issue outside of starting sophomores Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell. Expect him to play a key role throughout the season, joining guards Xaivian Lee and Javon Bennett as eligible fifth year seniors on this squad.

Gonzaga and LSU will square off on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:30 PM PT and the Spokane Arena. The game will be broadcast on USA Network.