Chauncey Wiggins granted eligibility to play for Gonzaga ahead of LSU showdown
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs got massive news on Thursday afternoon, with forward Chauncey Wiggins having his eligibility granted by a judge in Spokane County.
Wiggins is now immediately able to suit up for the Zags, and is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against LSU.
The 6'10 Clemson transfer was the lone Gonzaga player still in eligibility limbo, and he took his fight to Spokane after his previous lawsuit in Georgia was stayed by the NCAA.
Wiggins is a major piece for Gonzaga, having spent three years at Florida State and last year at Clemson, where he averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting 38.7% from three on 5.8 attempts per game.
He adds elite outside shooting and great positional size to Gonzaga's wing rotation, where depth has been an issue outside of starting sophomores Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell. Expect him to play a key role throughout the season, joining guards Xaivian Lee and Javon Bennett as eligible fifth year seniors on this squad.
Gonzaga and LSU will square off on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:30 PM PT and the Spokane Arena. The game will be broadcast on USA Network.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB