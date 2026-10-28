How to watch Gonzaga vs. Lewis-Clark State exhibition: TV channel, live stream, game time
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have one final tuneup before the 2026-27 season officially gets underway, hosting local NAIA program Lewis-Clark State on Wednesday evening at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Gonzaga will look to bounce back from Saturday's 76-72 exhibition loss at Arkansas, a game where the Zags shot an ugly 6-28 (21.4%) from three and allowed the Hogs to go on an 18-0 run to erase a ten point lead.
Of course, the game didn't count in the standings, and Gonzaga was playing without sophomore star Davis Fogle (leg) who was held out for precautionary reasons.
Will Davis Fogle return for Gonzaga's final exhibition?
The biggest question heading into Wednesday's matchup is Fogle's status. It was reported that the 6'7 sophomore wanted to give it a go in Fayetteville, but the staff opted to play it safe - rather than risk their star player aggravating the injury and missing time in the regular season.
If Fogle is still dealing with lingering effects it wouldn't be a surprise to see him held out once again - especially against a non-D1 team - but it would also benefit him and his teammates to get live reps against a real opponent before Gonzaga takes on Purdue Nov. 2.
Fogle averaged 8.6 points in 16.7 minutes per game last year, coming on as an elite scorer and improved defender toward the end of his freshman season. He looks primed for a major sophomore breakout, especially after dropping a program-record 30 points at Kraziness in the Kennel - shooting 11-15 from the field including 6-7 from three.
Can Gonzaga bounce back from its three-point shooting struggles?
Fogle's return would certainly help Gonzaga's abhorrent perimeter shooting, but it'll be key for other players on this roster - namely Javon Bennett, Nathan de Sousa, and Luca Foster - to find their stroke before the season officially gets underway.
Those three combined to shoot 1-16 from the three point line against Arkansas, and building some confidence by seeing a few shots go down against the Warriors is a great way to feel more prepared for the season, with the Boilermakers and Zags set to match up in Sin City in just under one week.
Below is a look at how to watch and listen to Gonzaga host Lewis-Clark State on Wednesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center:
Gonzaga vs. Lewis-Clark State: TV channel, game time and streaming information
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28
Game time: 6:00 PM PT
Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)
How to listen: 590 AM and 96.1 FM (local), Varsity Network
How to watch: KHQ (local market only)
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB