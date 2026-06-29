Gonzaga's Mario Saint-Supery projected as second-round pick in 2027 NBA Draft

It's been two years since Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs had a player selected in the NBA draft, a streak that almost every analyst believes will come to an end in 2027.

However, there is virtually no consensus on which Zag player, or players, will actually be the ones picked - a promising sign for the amount of talent on this roster as they head into the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

ESPN's first big board of the 2027 cycle featured sophomore wing Davis Fogle (No. 41) and center Massamba Diop (No. 49), while Tankathon had Fogle at No. 23 and another sophomore, Isiah Harwell, among the prospects listed just outside the top 60.

Now the team over at No Ceilings NBA released its 2027 mock and it features yet another Gonzaga sophomore, point guard Mario Saint-Supery, at No. 50.

Draft Mania never sleeps.



The No Ceilings crew installs their first (way too early) Mock Draft for the 2027 NBA Draft.



(LINK BELOW)⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ypvmUQoYJl — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) June 26, 2026

The mock has Saint-Supery going to Chicago at No. 50, but the draft order is a long, long way from being determined, so specific team fits aren't particularly relevant at this time.

Breakout coming?

Saint-Supery was already on NBA draft radars before he set foot on Gonzaga's campus roughly one year ago, having turned heads as a teenager playing in Spain's top league for Unicaja Malaga across 17 games from 2021-2024, and then in a full season with Baxi Manresa in 2024-25, where he averaged 8.3 points and 2.1 assists in 14.8 minutes per game.

The 6'3 guard really burst onto the scene by making the 12-man roster for Spain's National Team at EuroBasket last summer, where he carved out a real role as a teenager and averaged 8.4 points and 2.8 assists in 17 minutes per game.

It took Saint-Supery a little time to adjust to college basketball, especially with a shortened offseason, but once he found his groove, it became clear why NBA teams have him on the radar.

Saint-Supery split time with junior guard Braeden Smith last year in Spokane, but he emerged as the team's top option down the stretch - ultimately finishing his first collegiate season posting averages of 8.6 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while leading the team with 48 made threes on a stellar 40.3% clip.

Now, with a year of experience under his belt, Saint-Supery is poised for a breakout sophomore season alongside fellow second-year players Diop, Fogle, and Harwell, as well as returning senior Braden Huff.

Saint-Supery should be the catalyst of Gonzaga's offense, and will play a far bigger role this upcoming season, even after the team's recent addition of 23-year-old French guard Nathan De Sousa.

Two-and-done?

Ultimately, 2027 mock drafts are largely irrelevant at this time of year, but they give a nice glimpse into which players are being considered potential early NBA draft entrants.

However, the modern NIL era makes staying in the NBA draft process a riskier financial decision unless a player feels guaranteed to go in the first round. With Fogle, Saint-Supery, Diop, and Harwell all projecting as second-round picks - at this moment - it is far from a guarantee any of them will jump ship after this upcoming season.

Of course, the better they play this year, the more likely they are to climb into the first-round picture, a bit of a double-edged sword for Gonzaga fans as they look forward to the start of the Pac-12 era.