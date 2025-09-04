Gonzaga's Mario Saint-Supery shines in Spain's elimination loss to Greece at EuroBasket

🇪🇸 Mario Saint-Supery had a huge Eurobasket coming off the bench for Spain



The 19-year old Gonzaga freshman averaged:



8.5 PPG

1.4 RPG

2.8 APG(1.2 TOV)

43.4% FG

33.3% 3PT (3 attempts)

92% FT

17 MPG



Supery just wrapped up his best performance going for 13 points in just 17… pic.twitter.com/pIGAoCnh0n