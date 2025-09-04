Gonzaga's Mario Saint-Supery shines in Spain's elimination loss to Greece at EuroBasket
Mario Saint-Supery's tenure with the Spanish National team came to a close earlier than anticipated on Thursday.
Facing elimination after a 2-2 start at EuroBasket, Spain fell to Greece and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, 90-86, after a valiant comeback attempt fell just short.
The loss eliminates Spain from defending its EuroBasket title and represents the first time they have not advanced out of the opening stage since 1977.
Saint-Supery had his highest scoring game of the tournament, dropping 13 points with two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 17 minutes of action. The 19-year-old Gonzaga freshman shot 3-7 on two pointers and 1-2 from three, while going a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He was second on the team in scoring behind Jaime Pradilla, and surpassed his previous tournament-high of nine points, which he had against both Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Greece and Spain were tied 13-13 with 6:22 left in the first quarter before Greece went on a torrid 17-1 run over the next four minutes to build a 30-14 lead. Greece held a 15-point lead at halftime before Spain came roaring back in the third quarter, with a floater from Saint-Supery at the buzzer bringing his team within five at 68-63.
Saint-Supery then hit a three with 8:17 remaining to tie the game at 71, the first time it had been tied since it was 13-all. He also gave Spain an 84-82 lead with 2:43 to go, but Antetokounmpo scored on the next two possessions and Greece did not relinquish the lead after that - in part because Spain's Juancho Hernangomez missed all three free throws with 13 seconds left and his team down by four points.
For Gonzaga, this likely means Saint-Supery will be back on campus in Spokane in the coming days - roughly two weeks sooner than he would have been had they advanced to the championship.
With Kraziness in the Kennel exactly one month away, Saint-Supery will now have more time on campus to familiarize himself with his teammates, his coaches, and student life on campus with classes underway.
Getting that time in Spokane is no doubt crucial for Saint-Supery's ability to contribute to this team right away as a freshman, but nothing can compare to representing your home country by playing single-elimination, crunch-time minutes against the best player in the world.
The 6'4 19-year-old is projected to be a big part of Gonzaga's rotation this upcoming season. Coach Mark Few indicated Saint-Supery can play both on and off the ball, so fans can expect to see him playing alongside Braeden Smith and Arizona State transfer Adam Miller in the backcourt when the season gets underway.
Gonzaga has an exhibition game against Division II Western Oregon on Oct. 27, followed by the season opener on Nov. 3 against Texas Southern at The Kennel.