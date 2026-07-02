Gonzaga's Mario Saint-Supery shines in Spain's FIBA World Cup qualifying win

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery is once again representing his home country over the summer, leading Spain to a victory in the first round of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Saint-Supery was arguably the best player on the floor in Spain's 109-81 blowout win over Denmark in Madrid, dropping 16 points on 6-10 shooting, including 3-4 from three, while tacking on three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 18 minutes of action.

The win gives Spain a perfect 5-0 record and ensures they will advance to the second round, regardless of what happens on Sunday, July 5, when they take on Georgia.

Saint-Supery may be missing time with his Gonzaga teammates in order to represent Spain, but the good news is he's getting to play with someone Gonzaga plans to have on the roster in big man Izan Almansa.

Almansa, who committed to Gonzaga in May, started for Spain on Thursday and dropped 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, along with three rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 18 minutes.

The duo should suit up together in Spokane, assuming the NCAA grants the 21-year-old Almansa eligibility after he spent time in the NBA G League with the Ignite in 2023-24 and was eligible for the 2025 NBA draft.

Pierre Oriola led Spain with 20 points, while Saint-Supery was tied with Boston Celtics forward Hugo Gonzalez at 16 points. Gonzaga's point guard was electric as a table setter for Spain, showing elite movement out of the pick-and-roll - and even some of his trademark flair:

Gonzaga’s Mario Saint-Supery with a sweet between the legs pass in the first half of Spain’s FIBA World Cup qualifier against Denmark. Saint-Supery currently leads Spain with 12 pts. in the third quarter. Izan Almansa with 6 pts.



(Video from @BaloncestoESP Instagram) pic.twitter.com/PGgesA3mGd — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) July 2, 2026

Benefits for Gonzaga

Saint-Supery averaged 8.6 points and 3.8 assists as a freshman last year for Gonzaga, taking some time to adjust to college basketball rules before dominating late in the season. He's primed for a massive sophomore breakout, alongside fellow sophomores Davis Fogle, Isiah Harwell, and Massamba Diop in GU's starting lineup.

The 6'3 guard - who recently showed up on No Ceilings' 2027 NBA mock draft - is gaining valuable international experience playing with and against professional players, and it's an added bonus that he gets to work with Almansa, who otherwise is unable to play with his future teammates while the NCAA sorts out his eligibility.

Almansa played 23 games with Real Madrid this past season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds. The 6'10 big man is a terrific rebounder and strong finisher at the rim, and his experience playing in the EuroLeague, the G League, and the NBL with the Perth Wildcats should make him an instant contributor as Gonzaga's third big behind Diop and senior Braden Huff.

Saint-Supery and Almansa are not the only Zags representing their country in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Former Gonzaga forward Kyle Wiltjer dropped 16 points in Canada's win over Jamaica back in March and will be on the roster for their game against Puerto Rico on Friday in Ontario.