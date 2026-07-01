How to Watch England vs. DR Congo on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

England’s Matchday 1 exuberance made way for familiar functionality by the end of the group stage, but the Three Lions nonetheless achieved their first major objective at the 2026 World Cup.

By winning Group L, Thomas Tuchel’s side has been rewarded with a matchup against one of the remaining third-place group stage finishers. DR Congo, though, represents potentially tricky resistance, with Portugal already coming unstuck against the dogged Leopards.

Still, expectations remain lofty for Tuchel’s England, especially with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane performing as they are. The Three Lions are blessed with the superstars capable of mitigating DR Congo’s resilience, and Tuchel believes his team will only improve as the tournament progresses after two fairly drab group stage showings.

Ghana offered a template for styming the one-time winners, and it’s a blueprint Sébastien Desabre will hope his group of players can adhere to in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch England’s round of 32 battle.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does England vs. DR Congo Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 1

: Wednesday, July 1 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: Adham Makhadmeh (JOR)

How to Watch England vs. DR Congo on TV, Live Stream

English supporters will be taking half days at work or rushing home (a.k.a. the pub) to ensure they’re in front of a television screen in time for kick-off on Wednesday. The knockout match starts at 5 p.m. BST and will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

There’s bound to be plenty across North America keen to enjoy a major upset in Atlanta, with those tuning in from the United States having the option to watch on Fox, fuboTV and, for Spanish speakers, Telemundo.

ViX is the sole option for audiences in Mexico, while Canadians can access the game on multiple TSN channels, RDS and Crave.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for England, DR Congo?

DR Congo has unified the nation. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

A daunting round of 16 game beckons for the winner of Wednesday’s clash in Atlanta. Up next is a trip to Mexico City, where either co-host Mexico or the defensively-stubborn Ecuador awaits.

If England advances, supporters back home will be dreading Monday morning. The potential last 16 duel is scheduled for 1 a.m. BST on July 6.

While pre-tournament favorites France and Spain are on the opposite side of the bracket, Brazil, who beat Japan to reach the next phase, and Argentina are among the potential opponents during the latter stages of the tournament.

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