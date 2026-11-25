Mark Few didn't realize Xaivian Lee was one rebound shy of a triple-double when he pulled his star guard in the second half of Gonzaga's 101-61 dismantling of Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The fifth-year senior guard may have missed out on an elusive triple-double - which would have been the second of the Mark Few era - but what he did seem to find is even more important: his swagger.

In his return to the starting lineup, Lee was immediately impactful for Gonzaga in transition, recording 11 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. He was playing with great pace and even greater confidence, something college basketball enthusiasts haven't seen from him since his days at Princeton in the Ivy League.

How Xaivian Lee lost his confidence at Florida

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee (5). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Lee knows the narrative built around him after his slow start shooting the ball at Florida last year, and he admits it got to him during his lone season in the SEC.

"I just kind of lost my confidence a little bit," Lee said of his time at Florida. "That's the first time it's ever happened to me in my life. It feels good to be back out here and just feeling like myself again."

Lee was the man at Princeton, averaging 17 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across his sophomore and junior seasons. He was the guy with the ball in his hands, conducting the Tigers for two straight seasons as one of the best mid-major lead guards in the country.

Then he got to Florida, and while he acknowledges he learned a lot from Todd Golden and his staff, he also never quite got comfortable in what he felt was a role that did not suit his playstyle.

"At Florida, I was off the ball and kind of just felt like it was a bit of a 3-and-D role almost, which maybe doesn't suit my game," Lee continued. "I think I'm better on the ball, and Coach Gentry puts me in good spots here, making plays, making reads. It's just so easy to get assists here when I have the ball in my hands and so many threats around me. Everyone's super talented. I think it suits my play style a little better."

Why Gonzaga is bringing out the best in Xaivian Lee

Gonzaga guard Xaivian Lee reacts as he holds Alonzo Metz's tooth in his palm, surrounded by teammates during the Bulldogs' game against New Mexico State at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith

Lee has proven he is a capable ball-handler in transition, and his work as the primary creator in the half-court has really opened up Gonzaga's offense - creating opportunities for Braden Huff, Izan Almansa, and Massamba Diop at the rim, as well as driving lanes for Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell, and good looks from outside for Chauncey Wiggins.

"He plays with great speed, and we love to play fast and get out in transition," Few said of Lee's performance on Tuesday night. "We coach our guys hard, but then we want them playing with great confidence. When we get to the game, it's time for them to put their personal interpretation on what we want."

Lee's 'personal interpretation' worked out splendidly for Gonzaga on Tuesday, while Few was quick to praise his point guard's improved ball security and what he described as perhaps Lee's best defensive effort of the season.

Lee knows he has a real opportunity to compete for a national title with the Zags and is grateful he's getting the chance to spend one more year in college.

"I feel like personally, I just have so much to prove from last year," Lee continued. "I'm just really grateful to have the opportunity to be with another great team, and I think we have the potential to do a lot of great things... I thought I'd be in the G [League] or something right now, so I'm happy to be in college."

Lee and the rest of the Zags will get a day off before a Thanksgiving showdown with the Baylor Bears, set to tip at 8:30 PM PT on ESPN.