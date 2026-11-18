The Gonzaga Bulldogs debuted a new starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Montana State Bobcats, with senior Javon Bennett replacing Xaivian Lee at point guard after the former's strong performance on Saturday against LSU.

The experiment didn't go very well, however, with Gonzaga getting outscored by nine in the 11 minutes Bennett played, including a 13-4 run by Montana State to start the game - pushing the Dayton transfer to the bench until the second half.

"Don't get caught up in starting lineups," coach Mark Few said after the game, when asked about Bennett starting over Lee. "We got a lot of equal guys."

How Gonzaga's three point guards performed against Montana State

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Javon Bennett. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga has played all three point guards in every game so far this season, and for the second game in a row the PG with the most minutes came off the bench. Against LSU it was Bennett replacing Lee who got in early foul trouble, while on Tuesday it was Lee who played 24 minutes, scoring eight points with eight assists and a season-high seven rebounds.

"I challenged him after the rebounding thing the other day," Few said of Lee. "We wanted our guards to really rebound against LSU because we knew our bigs would be locked up and he responded in a great way."

Lee did have a game-high four turnovers, and had his issues defensively, but ultimately responded well from his disappointing game against LSU - a welcome sight for Zag fans.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee. | Photo by Myk Crawford

However, Gonzaga's best PG on the night was Nathan de Sousa, who only played four minutes in the LSU game but was crucial for the Zags against Montana State, scoring nine points on 4-5 shooting in 15 minutes.

"He gives us that toughness and that grit, and he's kind of an older guy and he's great in there in games like this," Few continued. "This was kind of a fist fight. It was really really physical, letting everybody play and a lot of grabbing and holding and that's when Nate's at his best. So he really helped us tonight."

Mark Few keeps Gonzaga's point guard rotation flexible

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nathan de Sousa. | Photo by Myk Crawford

At this point it seems clear all three of Lee, Bennett, and de Sousa will play regular rotation minutes, and even though Lee came off the bench on Tuesday he does seem to be the leader in the clubhouse at this point.

But the hierarchy is far from established, with Few clearly willing to mix and match with this trio in the early part of the season.

"Each of those guards bring something different," Few said. "So you're just kind of shuffling the deck through and see who's playing well this particular game."

Bennett was the draw on Tuesday, but Lee and de Sousa both outplayed him, and a credit to Few for recognizing that and making a swift change.

However, constantly tinkering with who is running the show is a good way for Gonzaga's offensive identity to struggle to develop - which could pose problems as the season goes along for a roster with very little continuity trying to coalesce in a hurry, amidst a murderous non-conference slate.

The Zags have a week to clear their head and prepare for the Player's Era Festival, which gets underway for Gonzaga on Tuesday night in Las Vegas against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Gonzaga vs. Kansas State is the final tip of the night, set for 9:30 PM PT on Nov. 24. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.