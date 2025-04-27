Gonzaga misses final cut for Cal transfer Andrej Stojaković
It doesn't look like Andrej Stojaković will be taking a visit to Spokane any time soon.
The 6-foot-7 Cal transfer and son of former NBA forward Peja Stojaković has drawn interest from some of the most notable brands in college basketball since entering the portal, including Gonzaga.
Though the Bulldogs might not have been considered the frontrunners to land Stojaković, a visit with Mark Few and the coaching staff was reportedly on the table. But after Stojaković trimmed his list down to three over the weekend, it appears the Zags have missed out on their chance to land the talented wing from Carmichael, California.
Moving forward, Stojaković will consider North Carolina, Illinois and Stanford, according to multiple reports. Stojaković began his career with the Cardinal in 2023 before spending this past season with the Golden Bears. He also considered the Tar Heels when he entered the portal last offseason.
With Stojaković off the board, the Zags will have to turn their attention in the portal elsewhere, as Few and company still look to round out a roster that lost six rotational players from a team that won the West Coast Conference tournament and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Bringing back Graham Ike and Braden Huff for another season together was big for the Zags; but without a single commit from the portal so far this spring, the 2025-26 roster is far from being finalized.
Stojaković paced Cal in scoring and rejections last season, averaging 17.9 points and 1.2 blocks while chipping in 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Only Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome put up similar numbers during their respective All-America campaigns. Stojaković also earned All-ACC Tournament honors after a 37-point outburst against Stanford in the second round. He shot 42.7% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.
According to Jon Rothstein, Stojaković will make his decision this week. After entering the portal with a "do not contact" tag on April 17, he went on a visit with Illinois.