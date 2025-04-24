Will Cal transfer Andrej Stojaković schedule a visit with Gonzaga?
Gonzaga might not be the frontrunner in the race to land Cal transfer Andrej Stojaković, but a trip to Spokane could still be in the cards for the 6-foot-7 wing who's considered to be one of the top available players in the portal.
While Illinois is currently in the lead to land Stojaković, according to an On3+ article from Joe Tipton, a visit to Gonzaga "could be an option" for the son of former NBA forward Peja Stojaković. The Bulldogs are one of many teams interested in the Golden Bears' leading scorer from last season, as North Carolina, USC and Florida are also in contention, per Tipton. USC held a Zoom meeting with Stojaković prior to his Illinois trip, though right now he doesn't have any other visits lined up, according to Tipton.
Stojaković paced Cal in scoring and rejections last season, averaging 17.9 points and 1.2 blocks while chipping in 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Only Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome put up similar numbers during their respective All-America campaigns. Stojaković also earned All-ACC Tournament honors after a 37-point outburst against Stanford in the second round. He shot 42.7% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.
With the transfer portal closed, the Zags will lose six rotational players from a team that won the West Coast Conference tournament championship and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. While many questions linger with regard to Gonzaga's 2025-26 roster, Mark Few and the staff did bring back Graham Ike and Braden Huff for next season, providing the Zags quite the frontcourt tandem to lean on offensively.
However, the fact still remains that the Zags have yet to land a commitment from the 2025 portal cycle. Maryland transfer Rodney Rice was the latest target to spurn Gonzaga, forcing Mark Few and the coaching staff to turn elsewhere as they search for experienced talent to add to the backcourt and perimeter positions, given that Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle are set to depart this offseason via graduation.
Should the Bulldogs make headway with Stojaković, they'd potentially move into position to land quite a skilled and athletic wing who'd provide instant offense with his ability to put the ball in the basket from multiple areas on the floor, whether by design or his own creation. He doesn't shy away from contact and is capable of knocking down outside shots, either off the dribble or off the catch.