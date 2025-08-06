Gonzaga NBA alumni rank among most impactful players during 2024-25 season
Active NBA players who were drafted out of Gonzaga combined to leave one of the highest impact scores during the 2024-25 regular season, according to data collected by sports technology company Synergy.
Based on cumulative points added by former Bulldogs over an "average replacement" player, Synergy found that Gonzaga players left the fifth-largest impact on the NBA last season in comparison to other schools.
Only players from Kentucky (1,543), Duke (646), Michigan State (511) and Texas (493) boasted a higher Synergy Player Impact score than Gonzaga alumni did, as 12 former Zags combined for 415 points above replacement in 2024-25. Synergy Player Impact measures how much a player is helping his team win the minutes he's on the court while adjusting for teammates and opponents on the floor, per Synergy Basketball.
As Mark Few and his coaching staff continue to churn NBA talent out of Spokane, it's no surprise that Gonzaga's influence on the association has grown as well over the past few years. Of the seven Zags who've been drafted since 2021, two have made it to the NBA Finals (Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren) and another has earned recognition on the NBA All-Defense team (Jalen Suggs, 2023-24).
That bunch doesn't even include Domantas Sabonis, who was picked No. 11 overall in the 2016 draft. In addition to leading the NBA in rebounding for the past three seasons, Sabonis helped the Sacramento Kings snap their 16-year playoff drought while taking home All-NBA honors in 2022-23 and 2023-24. During that stretch, Sabonis recorded 61 consecutive double-doubles, the longest such streak since the NBA-ABA merger (1976-77).
Sabonis' 19.1 points per game in 2024-25 was the highest scoring average among the group of Zags in the NBA.
About two weeks after putting together a historic stat line in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, aiding the Oklahoma City Thunder to the franchise's first NBA title, Holmgren inked a new fully guaranteed contract to become the highest-paid Gonzaga player in the NBA. The 7-footer's five-year, $240 million deal — which could reach $250 million in total value with escalators — also underscores his importance to the Thunder's championship aspirations moving forward. The 23-year-old Holmgren has already asserted himself as one of the league's top shot blockers when healthy and has continually developed his scoring repertoire to become a more all-around player on the offensive end of the floor.
As for Nembhard, he'll likely step into a larger role with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season due to a torn Achilles. Nembhard hasn't been one to shy away from the spotlight, though, as evidenced by his clutch shotmaking during last season's playoffs.
Gonzaga players in the NBA by the numbers
2024-25 regular season stats for Zags in the NBA
- Domantas Sabonis: 19.1 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 6.0 apg (70 games); led NBA with 61 double-doubles
- Jalen Suggs: 16.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.7 apg (35 games); recorded career-highs in points, rebounds and steals (1.5)
- Chet Holmgren: 15.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 apg (32 games); recorded the most blocks in an NBA Finals Game 7 (five)
- Rui Hachimura: 13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.4 apg (59 games); started in 57 games, tied for the most in his six-year career
- Corey Kispert: 11.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg (61 games); shot above 35% from 3 (36.4%) for fourth straight season
- Drew Timme: 12.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.2 apg (nine games); scored 50 points in a G-League game
- Andrew Nembhard: 10.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.3 rpg (65 games); shot 46.5% from 3 during the postseason
- Julian Strawther: 9.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.3 apg (65 games); scored 15 points to help the Denver Nuggets push the Los Angeles Clippers to a Game 7 in the second round
- Kelly Olynyk: 8.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.9 apg (44 games); averaged 10.7 points after being traded from the Toronto Raptors to the New Orleans Pelicans
- Brandon Clarke: 8.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.0 apg (64 games); career-high 18 games started
- Zach Collins: 6.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 apg (64 games); shot 54.1% from the field after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Chicago Bulls
- Anton Watson: 0.9 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.2 apg (nine games); made NBA debut on March 10 with New York Knicks