Gonzaga players in the 2025 NBA Playoffs: 6 former Zags gear up for the postseason
With the 2024-25 NBA regular season officially in the books, there remains a handful of former Gonzaga players who still have a chance at winning the title this June.
Of the 20 teams left standing heading into the play-in tournament, six will try to advance through the playoffs with a former Bulldogs player in their postseason lineup.
As each playoff team finalizes its respective roster Monday, here's a look at the former Zags who will be competing in the postseason and two more who could get in if they survive their play-in scenarios.
Note: Does not include Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs or Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, as both sustained season-ending injuries during their respective teams' run to the postseason.
PLAYOFF LOCKS
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, 1st in West)
2024-25 regular season stats (32 games): 15.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 2.0 apg
Chet Holmgren sat out nearly two months of the season due to a pelvic fracture he suffered on Nov. 10, but that didn't stop the Thunder from rolling through its competition. OKC won a league-high 68 games en route to earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for a second season in a row, and once again, while being led by All-NBA guard and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The 7-foot-1 Holmgren took some time to get re-acclimated upon returning to the fold in February, though it's safe to say he was looking more like himself again down the stretch of the regular season. Holmgren recorded three 20-point games over his last five appearances in the regular season, capped off by a 22-point, 10-rebound effort against the Phoenix Suns on April 9. He missed the final two games due to a back injury, but it doesn't appear to be too serious for the former No. 2 overall pick.
The Thunder will certainly be the team to beat out West.
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, 3rd in West)
2024-25 regular season stats (59 games): 13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.4 apg
Rui Hachimura has been putting together one of the most productive and efficient seasons of his NBA career. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 50.9% from the field, 41.3% from 3-point range and 77% from the free-throw line during the regular season, all while logging a career-high 31.7 minutes per game. Having two of the brightest offensive minds in today's game as teammates certainly makes life easier at times, but first-year head coach JJ Redick's intentions on utilizing Hachimura in an expanded role were evident well before the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis blockbuster trade was made in February.
With Dončić sharing the helm alongside LeBron James, it's hard to put a cap on how far the Lakers could go in the postseason, especially if Hachimura is aggressive and hunting for his shot when the moment presents itself. LA went 22-7 this season when he attempted more than his average of 9.8 field goal attempts per game. If he can take advantage of the opportunities Dončić and James create on offense, Hachimura will be playing another key role on a deep playoff run for the Lakers.
The Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PST on ABC.
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers (50-32, 4th in East)
2024-25 regular season stats (65 games): 10.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 2.8 rpg, 1.2 steals
After signing a lucrative extension with the Pacers last offseason, Andrew Nembhard has backed up every penny of it so far in his third season as a pro. The 6-foot-5 guard is on pace to record career highs across the board in regard to points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes per game in the 2024-25 regular season. Though less efficient from the floor in comparison to last season, it's worth noting Nembhard has taken on more responsibilities offensively for the Pacers this season, in addition to his vital role on the defensive end of the floor.
Indiana scorched through the regular season as one of the best offenses in the league yet again, setting the Pacers up as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Just like last season, they'll have to go through the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Indiana beat Milwaukee in six games to advance past the first round of last season's playoffs, as Nembhard did his best defensively to limit Damian Lillard's impact without Giannis Antetokounmpo available due to injury. Lillard has been out indefinitely since March 25 due to blood clots in his right calf, though the seven-time All-NBA guard will reportedly be cleared at some point prior to the playoffs, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Indiana and Milwaukee square off in Game 1 on Saturday at 10 a.m. PST on ESPN.
Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets (50-32, 4th in West)
2024-25 regular season stats (65 games): 9.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.3 apg
Before a knee injury took him out of Denver's lineup for about a month, Julian Strawther was showing signs of the steady progression the Nuggets were hoping to see from their 6-foot-7 wing in his second year with the team. In the process of doubling his scoring average, Strawther also shot more efficiently from 3-point range (34.9%, up from 29.7% as a rookie) on higher volume (2.8 attempts per game as a rookie, 4.1 in 2024-25). He also logged 21.3 minutes per game and made four starts during the regular season.
Strawther was ruled out for four weeks on March 4 with a left knee sprain that he suffered against the Boston Celtics on March 2. He logged just under 10 minutes in Denver's regular season finale against the Houston Rockets, finishing with nine points while going 5-for-6 at the charity stripe and 2-for-5 from the field. With David Adelman now in charge, it remains to be seen how Strawther will be utilized in the postseason.
Time will soon tell if Denver is able to heal itself from the Michael Malone-Calvin Booth drama that led to one of the most bizarrelly timed firings in the history of the league, though having a three-time (perhaps soon-to-be four-time) MVP on the roster in Nikola Jokić certainly helps Denver's title aspirations. The Nuggets take on the 5-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round matchup beginning Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PST on ESPN.
PLAY-IN SCENARIOS
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings (40-42, 9th in West)
2024-25 regular season stats (70 games): 19.1 ppg, 13.9 rpg, 6.0 apg
Another monster season from Domantas Sabonis will likely earn him All-NBA honors once again when it's all said and done, though despite leading the league in double-doubles for a third straight season, the 6-foot-10 post is in jeopardy of missing the playoffs in back-to-back campaigns.
The Kings went through a tumultuous regular season, in which they fired their head coach, Mike Brown, in late December, then consequently had to trade their star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team trade just over a month later. The acquisition of Zach LaVine provides the Kings another score-first guard on the perimeter, though the offensive flow and rhythm just isn't the same without the Fox-Sabonis combo.
The Kings are hoping to avoid being eliminated in the play-in tournament for a second consecutive season when they take on the Mavericks at 7 p.m., Wednesday on ESPN. The winner plays either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls (39-43, 9th in East)
2024-25 regular season stats (64 games): 6.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 apg
The Bulls made a surprise playoff push down the stretch of the regular season, winning 15 of their last 20 games to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. Zach Collins has played a meaningful role in the turnaround, averaging 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.3 minutes per game off the bench during that span. Ironically, that's not even accounting for his most productive game in a Chigaco uniform: a 21-point, 17-rebound, 7-assist effort in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 26.
The Bulls take on the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. PST on ESPN. The winner plays either the Atlanta Hawks or Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.