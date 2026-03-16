Gonzaga players react to their March Madness seeding on Selection Sunday

Gonzaga players gathered together in the bowels of the McCarthey Athletic Center on Sunday to see how the fruits of their labor over the past eight months would be viewed by those in control of the NCAA Tournament selection process.

After battling through one of their toughest nonconference slates in recent memory, on top of injuries to a couple of their star players, the Bulldogs (30-3, 16-2 West Coast Conference) were rewarded with a No. 3 seed in this year's tournament on Sunday, pitting them against 14-seeded Kennesaw State in a first round matchup set for Thursday at Portland's Moda Center.

Here's what a few Gonzaga players had to say about the team's seed, experience in the NCAA Tournament and more following the results of Selection Sunday.

Adam Miller on NCAA Tournament experience and guard play

"The guards have to be on point because they run the show. Experience — you have to have guys able to slow down fast scenarios, take the good with the bad moments and stay level headed and be player-coaches on the floor and be an extension of your coach."

"I think we have that, and I think we got enough guys where we can just all help each other out. It doesn't have to be a one man show. That's been our strength all year."

Graham Ike on what he's learned in previous NCAA Tournaments

"I think just enjoy every second of it. Nothing like this is for sure. You don't know if you'll get this again next year. I mean, obviously with the Zags, we go every year, so it's pretty nice. But we can't take it for granted. Just enjoy the time, enjoy everything that comes with it. Really focus one game at a time."

Braeden Smith on Kennesaw State's offensive rebounding, high foul rate

"I think we had a good experience against Santa Clara. They were a great offensive rebounding team as well. I think we got much better the second half against them. So, trying to carry that over to this next matchup here."

"A high foul rate means we got to guard without fouling. I feel we do a good job of that, so we continue to get better at those things."

Davis Fogle on preparing for his first NCAA Tournament

"It's just crazy playing in March Madness. You see all the big shots, how much Gonzaga has done in the tournament. I was telling them earlier, watching it in class and now you're playing in it, is kind of crazy."

Tyon Grant-Foster on the team's reaction to being a No. 3 seed

"I feel like it was something that we deserved. The year we had, we weren't really surprised. Just ready to get down there and start this tournament."