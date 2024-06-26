Gonzaga ranks among the best programs at developing NBA players
The Gonzaga men’s basketball program has become quite the NBA factory over the past decade. In fact, Mark Few’s college basketball powerhouse is among the best programs in the country at developing pro talent.
Fox Sports Research ranked the nine best schools in the country at producing NBA talent based on numerous factors, including a player’s statistical averages, career accolades and draft position. For each school, its alum was given points based on the scoring system that weighed yearly individual awards (MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA, etc.) with career statistical averages (minutes, points, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals per game). That total was then divided by the number of players to generate the school’s average score.
After doing the math, the Bulldogs, who have had nine players picked in the first round since 2013, checked in at No. 5 on the list with an average score of 18.20 (182 total points divided by 10 active players). UCLA (18.93) topped the list followed by Duke (18.33), Kansas (18.25) and Kentucky (18.22).
Villanova (15.60), USC (15.40), Michigan (12.60) and Arkansas (10.00) rounded out the rankings.
Gonzaga’s ranking mostly reflects the schools ability to churn out first round talent in the past decade. Of the 10 alum in the NBA, seven were selected in the top 15 on draft night: Chet Holmgren (second overall in 2022), Jalen Suggs (fifth overall in 2021), Corey Kispert (15th overall in 2021), Rui Hachimura (ninth overall in 2019), Zach Collins (10th overall in 2017), Domantas Sabonis (11th overall in 2016) and Kelly Olynyk (13th overall in 2013).
Three former Zags earned individual honors this past season — Sabonis earned his second straight All-NBA Third Team honor; Holmgren was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team; Suggs was voted to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in his third season as a pro. The school’s ranking also got boosts from career-years out of Kipsert and Hachimura, both of whom averaged more than 13.0 points for the first time in their respective careers.
Nembhard, in his second season as a former second round pick, helped guide the Indiana Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals while averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 assists in 17 postseason games. On the other side of the bracket, Holmgren got the Oklahoma City Thunder to the second round for the first time since 2016. The 7-foot-1 rookie averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while playing (and starting) all 82 games.
It’s also worth noting that Brandon Clarke, the 21st overall pick in 2019, missed 76 games this past season due to an Achilles injury he suffered in March 2023. The 6-foot-8 forward returned to the Memphis Grizzlies on March 27 and averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in six games.
Julian Strawther, the 29th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2023, appeared in 50 games as a rookie and averaged 10.9 minutes in those appearances. A knee injury in December forced the 6-foot-7 wing to spend some time in the G League. Strawther returned to the main roster down the stretch of the regular season in hopes of building momentum for the 2024-25 season.