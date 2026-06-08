Gonzaga remains a top-10 team despite massive roster turnover

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading into the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27, hoping to maintain their status as one of the best teams in college basketball despite a significant roster overhaul.

11 players from last year's team are no longer in the picture for the Zags, with five out-of-eligibility seniors in Graham Ike, Tyon Grant-Foster, Jalen Warley, Adam Miller, and Noah Haaland joining six departing transfers out the door and giving Few and the staff a nearly clean slate to work with this offseason.

Despite the turnover, Gonzaga is still projected as a top ten team heading into next season, at least according to FOX SPORTS college basketball analyst Casey Jacobsen, who listed the Zags at No. 10 in his updated top 25 rankings on Monday.

Gonzaga rounds out a top ten of Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Duke, Louisville, UConn, Michigan State, St. John's, and Arizona, with Texas - who knocked the Zags out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament - coming in at No. 11.

After an offseason full of portal moves and roster shakeups 👀



What stands out most in @cjacobsen23’s latest Top 25? pic.twitter.com/11tukiaos0 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 8, 2026

Gonzaga's squad

While Gonzaga did see 11 players leave the program, they managed to retain three critical pieces in sophomores Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle, as well as redshirt senior Braden Huff.

Those three, along with transfer additions Massamba Diop (Arizona State) and Isiah Harwell (Houston), give the Zags a formidable starting five that should compete right away in the non-con and into Pac-12 play.

The issue for Gonzaga right now is depth, as they currently do not have a single player with college basketball experience outside of the projected starting five. Real Madrid center Izan Almansa is expected to fill a role as the team's third big - assuming he is granted eligibility by the NCAA - while incoming freshmen Luca Foster and Sam Funches, plus redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson, will compete for rotation spots as well.

Gonzaga is hard at work looking for more depth in the backcourt, with international and transfer options all being explored.

If the coaching staff can find the right pieces to supplement the starting lineup, they will have a real national championship caliber roster on their hands.

Gonzaga is set to take on two top ten teams this upcoming season in No. 4 Duke and No. 7 Michigan State, with the matchups set for Feb. 20 in Detroit and Dec. 19 in Palm Springs, respectively. They were initially going to take on No. 25 Kentucky as part of a six-year series started in 2022, but the series was cancelled earlier this offseason.

The Zags could also see a handful of these teams in the Players Era Festival, including No. 16 Alabama in their second game, and one of No. 21 Miami and No. 4 Michigan in their third game. Should they advance to the championship, they could face one of No. 5 Louisville, No. 8 St. John's, No. 14 Iowa State, or No. 17 Tennessee as well.