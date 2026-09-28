Gonzaga reveals 2026-27 roster with several players still in eligibility limbo

The Gonzaga Bulldogs take the floor for Kraziness in the Kennel in five days, while the team plays an exhibition game against Arkansas in less than a month as the college basketball season rapidly approaches.

On Monday, Gonzaga finally published their updated roster for the 2026-27 season, with 11 newcomers and four returners for coach Mark Few's team in what has been a tumultuous offseason filled with roster uncertainty - which still persists to this day.

Gonzaga's roster reveal included four players who are currently in eligibility limbo with the NCAA: international big man Izan Almansa, as well as fifth-year senior transfers Xaivian Lee (Florida), Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), and Javon Bennett (Dayton).

Of the four, only Lee is known to be eligible currently, and it is unclear which of the four - if any - will participate at Kraziness in the Kennel this Saturday.

Gonzaga still waiting on key NCAA eligibility decisions

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) reacts after scoring in the first half at Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While 11 Gonzaga players are all squared away this upcoming season - including French PG Nathan de Sousa, who coach Few announced was eligible last Thursday - there are still four guys who may, or may not, play for the Zags this upcoming season, and who could have their eligibility flip-flop throughout the year.

First up is Almansa, a 21-year-old big man from Spain who committed to Gonzaga way back in May but who has yet to be cleared by the NCAA due to his experience playing professionally. The 6'10 forward played for the G-League Ignite in 2023-24, averaging 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds, before moving over to the NBL to play for the Perth Wildcats, where he averaged 7.6 points in 29 games.

After that, Almansa declared for the 2025 NBA draft but, despite an invite to the green room for the second round, went undrafted and ultimately returned to his home country to play for Real Madrid.

The NCAA is cracking down on international pros playing college basketball, so even though Almansa is within the age range, his eligibility is under heavy scrutiny - and a timetable for an announcement remains up in the air.

Of the three five-in-five seniors only Lee is currently eligible, thanks to a TRO granted in the state of California that has yet to be stayed by the NCAA. Bennett (Ohio) and Wiggins (Georgia) both had their lawsuits stayed, meaning they are ineligible until their cases are heard on appeal.

It wouldn't be at all a surprise to see that happen in the California case as well, and until an appeal is denied to the NCAA in one of these state lawsuits - or in the Federal Wisne case - these three players will remain in a state of limbo that could very well persist into the regular season.

It's not a surprise to see Gonzaga list all of them on the roster, even though their eligibility status has not changed, with most teams that are intending to roster 5th-year seniors making the same decision.

Gonzaga newcomers reveal jersey numbers for 2026-27

Recruit Sam Funches and his family watch Gonzaga’s Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI

All four of Gonzaga's returners - Braden Huff (32), Davis Fogle (4), Parker Jefferson (32), and Alonzo Metz (14) - are keeping their jersey numbers from last season, while Isiah Harwell (1) and Massamba Diop (35) keep their numbers from Houston and Arizona State, respectively.

The three fifth-year seniors all have different numbers than they did at their previous school, with Lee switching to No. 5 after wearing No. 1 at Florida, Wiggins to No. 9 after wearing No. 7 at FSU, and Bennett back to No. 2, which he wore at Merrimack as a freshman before wearing No. 0 the last three years at Dayton.

Wiggins - if eligible - will become the first player under coach Few to wear No. 9 at Gonzaga, which had previously been one of very few numbers untouched in the last 25+ years.

The rest of Gonzaga's newcomers will wear the following: No. 0 for Luca Foster, No. 3 for Juwan Ekanga, No. 7 for Nathan de Sousa, No. 13 for Izan Almansa, and No. 30 for Carter Nilson.

de Sousa will become the second Few-era Zag to wear No. 7 after Tyon Grant-Foster debuted the number last season, while Nilson keeps the legacy of No. 30 going for walk-on players. Previously, Mike Hart and Abe Eagle wore No. 30 with the Zags.

Gonzaga adds major size to its 2026-27 roster

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga adds two true seven-footers to the roster in Diop (7'1, 245) and Funches (7'0, 238) while Wiggins falls just short at 6'11, 225 pounds.

Foster is listed at 6'5, 195 pounds, while Ekanga is 6'6 and 207. The smallest player on the roster is Bennett, listed at 5'10 and 165 pounds, while de Sousa (6'3, 200) and Lee (6'4, 185) are both above average for the PG position.

Harwell is listed as four pounds lighter, from 220 to 216, than he was at Houston as a freshman, while Diop is 15 pounds heavier at 245, compared to 230 while at Arizona State.

Fans will get a first glance at this new look roster on Saturday for Kraziness in the Kennel, which begins at 2:00 PM PT on Oct. 3.