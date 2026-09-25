5 Gonzaga players who could make a statement at Kraziness in the Kennel

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will take the floor next Saturday, Oct. 3, for the annual Kraziness in the Kennel event - a chance for fans to take in what will be a very new-look roster in Spokane.

Of course, part of the story next Saturday is not which players will be there, but the ones that might not be. Currently, four of the 15 players on GU's roster - transfers Xaivian Lee, Javon Bennett, Chauncey Wiggins, and international big man Izan Almansa - are in eligibility limbo, which could impact their chances of playing for Gonzaga this season.

Of the four, only Lee is currently eligible, although Bennett and Wiggins might be able to participate at Kraziness since it is a practice and not an official game.

Regardless, Gonzaga will put on a great show as they always do, and the Blue vs. White scrimmage will give fans a chance to see many of these players for the very first time.

Every year, players have the chance to make a major impression on the fanbase - and below is a look at five candidates to turn heads next Saturday at the Kennel.

1. Davis Fogle can show off his sophomore leap

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Zag Nation is well aware of Davis Fogle after the freshman had one of the biggest seasons of growth in program history last year - going from an end-of-the-bench bit player to a key cog in Gonzaga's rotation thanks to his adept scoring ability and rapid improvement defensively.

Now he has a clear path to superstardom as a sophomore, and the growth from over the summer will be apparent on Saturday at Kraziness - where it wouldn't be at all surprising if he leads the entire scrimmage in points.

2. Isiah Harwell gets a chance to show he's fully back

Jan 28, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Isiah Harwell (1) controls the ball during the game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Gonzaga to reach its ceiling as a national title contender, it'll need more than just Fogle to have a breakout sophomore season.

Isiah Harwell, a former McDonald's All-American who was a key part of Houston's rotation last year as a freshman, transferred to Gonzaga back in April and has been steadily working all offseason, recovering from a leg injury that hampered his athleticism last year.

Kraziness will be a good look at how that work has paid off, and if it looks like the explosive athlete Harwell was in high school is back, the Zags may have another star on their hands.

3. Nathan de Sousa gets his first chance to run the show

Gonzaga men’s basketball assistant coach Stephen Gentry at Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2025. | Photo by Mercedes Smith

de Sousa was finally cleared by the NCAA to play for the Zags this upcoming season, giving the team at least one guaranteed point guard on the roster. de Sousa could start for Gonzaga this season if neither Lee or Bennett end up eligible, or he could find himself deeper on the bench if they have everyone available.

It's a tricky situation for de Sousa and the Zags, but the 23-year-old French guard is here to make the most of his one year of college eligibility - and his facilitation skills and outside shooting could make him a fan favorite at Kraziness and beyond.

4. Luca Foster can show why Gonzaga is so high on him

Gonzaga recruit Luca Foster watches the Bulldogs’ game against Northwest at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith

True freshmen at Gonzaga don't often play massive roles right away - save for the elite Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs types - but now that Fogle proved it can be done, perhaps Luca Foster will be next in line.

Foster is a 6'6 wing with a 6'9 wingspan who was one of the best shooters and scorers in the country as a senior, and word is that he has really impressed the team this summer.

Once again, his role is predicated on the eligibility status of Gonzaga's limbo players - in this case, Chauncey Wiggins - but how he looks at Kraziness could give a glimpse into how he'll be deployed in his first year in Spokane.

5. Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa brings plenty of intrigue

Gonzaga men’s basketball assistant coaches Kurt Bambauer (left) and Brian Michaelson (right) at Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2025. | Photo by Mercedes Smith

The 18-year-old French wing isn't projected to play a big role with the Zags this season, as he's still rather raw. But the upside is enormous, and there's a real chance he has a highlight or two at Kraziness that sends this fanbase into a frenzy.

The festivities get going on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:00 PM PT.