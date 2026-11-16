Gonzaga's rotation could look very different following Chauncey Wiggins' debut

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs didn't have a ton to celebrate after the team's shocking 81-80 loss to LSU on Saturday afternoon.

However, the team did get reinforcements on the floor in the form of Chauncey Wiggins, a 6'11 transfer from Florida State who made his season debut after a judge in Spokane County granted him an injunction to play this season.

Wiggins joined Javon Bennett and Xaivian Lee as class of 2022 seniors playing for Gonzaga this year, and the forward entered the game at the 14:39 mark in the first half - to a roar of approval from the Spokane crowd.

The sharpshooter played 12 minutes in his Zag debut, and while his performance didn't jump off the page, it did give fans an idea of what his role will be - and how it will impact his teammates in the early part of the season.

Where Chauncey Wiggins fits in Gonzaga's rotation

Wiggins was not Gonzaga's first sub on Saturday, but he was second after Bennett - who had to sub in at the 18:15 mark after Lee picked up his second foul less than two minutes into the game.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins. | Photo by Erik Smith

Had that not happened, it seems entirely possible - likely even - that Wiggins would have been the first Zag off the bench in this game.

Izan Almansa is Gonzaga's best bench player, and he is the top - really only - option to sub in when either Massamba Diop or Braden Huff needs to come out.

Meanwhile, Bennett is the clear top option behind Lee after he played 23 minutes compared to just four for Nathan de Sousa, in a game where Lee was limited by foul trouble all afternoon long.

That leaves Wiggins as the top option at the two wing positions, subbing in either for Davis Fogle or - like he did on Saturday - Isiah Harwell.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Erik Smith

Despite standing 6'11, Wiggins plays more like a guard than a forward. He boasts excellent outside shooting and a limited interior game, both offensively and on the glass. He's such a dynamic scorer and great at moving without the basketball, and those traits are extremely valuable for the Zags to space the floor and create more room for Lee, Fogle, and others to operate in the pick-and-roll.

Which Gonzaga players could see their roles change?

Wiggins pretty clearly isn't going to cut into playing time for Fogle or Harwell - nor should he - but it's fair to assume he is going to absorb basically any minutes where one of those guys is not on the floor.

Freshmen Luca Foster and Juwan Ekanga weren't in Gonzaga's rotation to start the season, but both of them are now one spot further down the depth chart with Wiggins' arrival - almost certainly limited to garbage time minutes unless injury or foul trouble plagues someone ahead of them.

However, the player most likely to lose opportunities to Wiggins is de Sousa, who was held to just 4:21 of action on Saturday after playing 17 and 11 minutes in the team's first two games against Purdue and New Mexico State, respectively.

It's important to note that not only did de Sousa play less than five minutes, but it was on a day when Lee was only on the floor for 12:33 due to major foul issues. Lee will average more than double that amount of minutes this season, while Bennett looks to be ahead of de Sousa for those few minutes per game when Lee is on the bench.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Javon Bennett. | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga does love a two-point guard lineup, but with all three of Fogle, Harwell, and Wiggins splitting time at two spots, it seems like a safe bet that those PG lineups will be limited going forward - mostly at the expense of de Sousa, the 23-year-old French guard in his first, and final, season of college basketball.

A clearer picture of Gonzaga's new lineup and rotation should materialize on Tuesday night when the Zags host the Bobcats of Montana State. The game is set to tip at 8:00 PM PT at The Kennel and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.