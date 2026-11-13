What Chauncey Wiggins' return means for Gonzaga's starting lineup and rotation

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs got good news on Thursday afternoon with Chauncey Wiggins getting his request for a preliminary injunction granted in Spokane County, making the 6'11 forward eligible for the first time this season.

Wiggins is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against LSU, having only missed the team's first two games against Purdue and New Mexico State.

Wiggins is a 6'11 transfer forward from Florida State who adds elite outside shooting, great positional size, and veteran experience to an already loaded Gonzaga roster - and his fit, role, and impact on the team are all major storylines to watch this weekend and beyond as the season rolls along.

Below are answers to three big questions about Wiggins and Gonzaga now that the Atlanta native is eligible this season for the Zags.

1. Has Isiah Harwell played his way into keeping a starting spot?

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell. | Photo by Myk Crawford

When Wiggins first committed to Gonzaga, a lot of folks believed he'd be the team's starter at small forward, pushing Houston transfer Isiah Harwell to the bench.

However, Harwell has been outstanding to begin the season, and his combination of defensive intensity, transition scoring, and strong outside shooting makes him a great fit next to Davis Fogle, Xaivian Lee, and the Braden Huff/Massamba Diop frontcourt - and it seems extremely unlikely the Zags would disrupt that by slotting Wiggins in his place.

At this point, the most likely scenario is Wiggins coming off the bench for Gonzaga, playing minutes at either wing spot and occasionally at power forward - where his 6'11 frame certainly fits and his ability to space the floor could cause matchup problems for opposing teams.

2. How does Wiggins change Gonzaga's offensive ceiling?

Gonzaga men's basketball assistant coach Stephen Gentry (left) and head coach Mark Few (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

Wiggins has had a very successful collegiate career doing a variety of things, but there's a pretty clear role for him in Spokane.

The 6'11 big man is a career 37.5% shooter from beyond the three point line, with 157 career makes on 419 attempts. He was at his best last year at Florida State, attempting a whopping 5.8 threes per game and knocking them down at a stellar 38.7% clip.

He finished 13th in the ACC with 72 made threes and was the only player in the top 15 taller than 6'9. Gonzaga shot it extremely well against New Mexico State last Saturday, but with the team coming off the worst three point shooting in coach Few's history last year, any added reinforcements from the perimeter are a welcome sight.

Wiggins is an efficient scorer in transition, rarely turns the ball over, and is serviceable defensively, but make no mistake, his job for Gonzaga is to hit open threes, which will create more room for Huff down low while opening up driving lanes for Lee, Fogle and Harwell.

3. Which Bulldogs stand to lose minutes in a crowded rotation?

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nathan de Sousa. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga played exactly eight guys in the season opener against Purdue - the starting five of Lee, Fogle, Harwell, Huff, and Diop, as well as forward Izan Almansa and guards Javon Bennett and Nathan de Sousa.

Against New Mexico State, with Almansa out with a calf injury, Gonzaga dropped to seven men for the first 35 minutes - before emptying the bench when the lead was up to 32 points.

Few rarely plays a full nine-man rotation, but it's hard to imagine anyone getting completely pushed out at this point - so it could very well be another deep bench for the Zags.

Wiggins should play most of his minutes at the three, likely when one of Fogle or Harwell is sitting, and that will probably result in fewer of the two point guard lineups where Lee is playing alongside one of Bennett or de Sousa.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins (9) at 2026 Kraziness in the Kennel. | Photo by Myk Crawford

de Sousa is likely the player who loses the most playing time in favor of Wiggins, although it will be matchup-dependent. The 23-year-old French guard plays extremely hard, is a very good defender, and is the second-best pure PG on the roster from a playmaking perspective.

Meanwhile, Bennett is a strong scorer and outside shooter who also plays pesky defense but is more limited by his 5'10 frame. Expect Wiggins to take minutes from both backup PGs to some extent, depending on the opponent, and for his playing time to gradually increase if he proves his shotmaking is helping this team play more efficiently on offense.

Wiggins is expected to make his season debut on Saturday afternoon against LSU at the Spokane Arena. The game is set to tip at 12:30 PM PT and will be available on the USA Network.