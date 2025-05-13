Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard rising up 2025 NBA Draft boards
As former Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard prepared for a big day inside Wintrust Arena at the NBA Draft Combine, one of the most surprising draft lotteries in NBA history unfolded just down the street at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.
Despite having just a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery, the Dallas Mavericks wound up receiving the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, granting general manager Nico Harrison and company the right to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg four months after they traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers leapfrogged a few of the league's basement-dwellers for picks inside the top three, despite the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards having the most favorable odds (14.0% chance) of landing the No. 1 pick.
Conspiracy or not, Monday night's draft lottery went down as one to remember. But when the draft rolls around later this June, Gonzaga fans need to stay tuned in past the first 14 selections.
Nembhard, who was recently called up from the G League Elite Camp, became a more familiar name on draft boards after leading college basketball in assists last season. His stock has continued to rise, even if just gradually, following a few standout performances in front of pro scouts in the Elite Camp.
Across two scrimmage games, Nembhard scored 17 points and dished out 15 total assists. He also knocked down a clutch 3-pointer in his second scrimmage while finishing with 11 points, six assists and two rebounds in a 101-98 victory. In the shooting drills, Nembhard went 24-for-30 (80%) on 3-pointers taken off the dribble and shot the second-best mark in the "star" 3-point drill, where he went 19-for-25 (76%).
With another impressive showing from Nembhard at the combine this week, draft analysts and pundits would have very little reason to leave him off their respective mock drafts. For now, a few media outlets and personnel project Nembhard as a late second-round pick.
Where is Ryan Nembhard projected to get drafted?
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has Nembhard slated to go to the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 22 pick in the second round (No. 51 overall) of his latest two-round mock draft. O'Connor's pro comparison for Nembhard: Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones, a 6-foot-1 Duke product who was the 24th overall pick in the 2015 draft.
"Nembhard is an excellent floor general who excels in pick-and-roll situations and made great progress as a scorer during his senior year," O'Connor said in his mock-up. "With his small stature, he has natural limitations that put a cap on his upside. But perhaps a stout Clippers defense could help mitigate that concern."
With James Harden as their primary source for playmaking, the Clippers could use a true point guard on their roster to help alleviate the stress off their six-time All-NBA guard.
Nembhard's ability to see plays before they happen and direct an offense as a floor general makes him a sensible pick for any team in need of more point guard depth. The Orlando Magic, for example, could use more playmaking in a backcourt that already features one former Gonzaga guard in Jalen Suggs.
In a mock from The Athletic, the Magic select Nembhard with the No. 57 overall pick, which was acquired from the Boston Celtics via trade. Orlando already has Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Gary Harris and Corey Joseph under contract for next season, but after Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner had to orchestrate much of the offense last season, it would make sense for the Magic to seek out a pass-first guard in the draft or free agency.
Similarly, a mock from NBADraft.net has Nembhard going to the Memphis Grizzlies late in the second round with the No. 56 overall pick. Memphis could look to add depth behind Ja Morant in the backcourt.
"Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard is a dream point guard for teammates to play alongside in a Combine setting with his tremendous feel, vision and unselfishness," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony wrote on X/Twitter. "Rightfully earned the callup to the big show, making a strong case for two-way consideration."
ESPN doesn't feature Nembhard in its latest mock draft, but it does rank him as the No. 88 prospect in its top 100 big board.
What's next for Ryan Nembhard?
Nembhard is set to participate in strength and agility drills, as well as five-on-five scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine this week. Scrimmages start Wednesday, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. PST on ESPN+.
Nembhard's five-on-five squad, which was revealed earlier this week, includes Alabama's Grant Nelson, Houston's Milos Uzan and Duke's Sion James. Bulldogs fans remember Uzan well from Gonzaga's loss to Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, when Uzan had seven points and eight assists in the 81-76 final from Wichita, Kansas.
Once the combine is wrapped up and private team workouts are completed, it's off to the 2025 NBA Draft for Nembhard. He's the only Gonzaga player projected to get drafted at this stage, though Khalif Battle and Nolan Hickman are draft-eligible as well.
The draft is set for June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Even if Nembhard doesn't hear his name called over the course of those two days, his next steps will most likely involve scooping up an opportunity to play in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.