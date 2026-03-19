How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State: TV channel, live stream, game time

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs labored through a great deal of adversity in 2025-26, but still came out with a 30-3 overall record and a spot in the NCAA Tournament - something Few has succeeded in securing every single year he's been the head coach in Spokane.

Gonzaga earned a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will take on the No. 14 seed Owls of Kennesaw State, the automatic qualifier out of Conference USA.

Kennesaw State is making their second ever appearance in the Big Dance, having joined the Division 1 ranks back in 2005-06. They were also a 14 seed in 2023 under then coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, taking No. 3 Xavier to the brink in a 72-67 loss.

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This year's team - coached by Antoine Pettway - got here by winning 21 games, including three in the conference tournament over Western Kentucky, Sam Houston State, and LA Tech to secure an unexpected autobid as the No. 6 seed in the regular season.

Pettway comes from the Nate Oats coaching tree, and he mimics Alabama's frenetic, fast paced stye - coming in at No. 19 in the country in adjusted tempo with the 32nd shortest average time of possession, according to KenPom.

But that doesn't mean they can't be tough on the interior. The Owls are a very physical team that has had plenty of success on the glass, with an offensive rebound rate of over 35%, which ranks 39th in the country. They also get to the free-throw line a whopping 27 times per game on average, the second most in the country, although they haven't been very successful there with just a 69.1% average as a team.

While Kennesaw State frequently finds itself at the charity stripe, they also love putting its opponents there as well - allowing 27 free throw attempts per game, 360th out of 365 teams at the D1 level.

All these points to an important game not only for WCC Player of the Year Graham Ike, but for reserve forward Tyon Grant-Foster as well. Grant-Foster has become a crucial part of Gonzaga's offense in the absence of Braden Huff, who will miss the games this week while he recovers from a knee injury suffered in January. TGF is averaging 10.7 points in 22.5 minutes since Huff went down, and is getting to the line 4.7 times per game - although he's shot just 56.3% from the stripe.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Tyon Grant-Foster (7). | Photo by Lane Mathews

Another key benefit for Gonzaga is a home court advantage of sorts, with this game nearby in Portland, OR - roughly 2300 miles closer than Kennesaw State coming from just outside Atlanta.

While Few and the Zags will focus on the task at hand, a win on Thursday could set up a matchup in the round of 32 with No. 6 seed BYU, which will battle the winner of Tuesday's play-in game between No. 11 seeds North Carolina State and Texas.

Below is a look at how to watch Thursday's matchup between Gonzaga and Kennesaw State:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State

Date: Thursday, March 19

Game time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

How to watch: TBS

Live stream: NCAA March Madness Live | Max (with subscription) | FuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV (via TBS)