Gonzaga’s Anton Watson showcases versatility in NBA Summer League
Anton Watson may have traded his red, white and blue digs for Boston Celtics’ white and green, but the former Gonzaga men’s basketball standout had a familiar impact with his new team in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.
Watson, the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had made a name for himself in NBA circles as a versatile two-way forward who found ways to impact winning that went beyond the traditional stat sheet. While his defensive ability stood out, some scouting reports referred to a certain lack of athleticism and scoring ability from Watson, despite a career-high in points and field goal percentage as a fifth-year senior at Gonzaga. That and the need to improve as a 3-point shooter were reasons why Watson didn’t appear on most mock drafts heading into draft night.
But expectation wasn’t reality. Brad Stevens liked what he saw from the 6-foot-8 wing in pre-draft workouts, not to mention the lengthy scouting reports derived from Watson’s days as a Zag. Stevens found it worth using a late second-round pick on an older but perhaps more polished player who could potentially fit in Boston’s championship-caliber rotation in 2024 and beyond.
Watson, sporting an odd-looking No. 28 jersey, proved his game could translate to the NBA and was a solid fit in the Celtics’ summer league rotation. Despite the concerns over his ability to create scoring opportunities for himself, the Spokane native’s high basketball IQ led to a handful of backdoor cuts and offensive putbacks at the rim. Like he did at Gonzaga, Watson thrived when his teammates were able to get downhill and attack the rim, opening up chances for him to score as a trailer or cutter.
Perhaps the point of emphasis though was 3-point shooting. Watson, who shot 41.2% on 1.5 attempts in 2023-24 with the Bulldogs, shot 35.0% on 4.0 attempts per game in five summer league games with Boston. A slight dip in efficiency shouldn’t overshadow the fact Watson was aggressively hunting for his shot and was willing to fire when given an open look.
A majority of those 3-point attempts came from a spot-up shooter’s position in the corner, an area Watson will look to hone as his own after not taking many corner 3s at Gonzaga. Much of that had to do with Watson playing the “4” spot in Mark Few’s system compared to his position on the wing with the Celtics, which doesn’t put him in as many pick-and-pop or pick-and-roll sets that allow him to dive or kick out for an open shot. Watson’s versatility will likely lead to him playing more position-less basketball with Boston as his minutes and reps go up.
The same can be said for Watson’s role on the defensive end of the floor, as his size and versatility are highly coveted given the number of teams that opt to switch screens in the NBA. Watson was Gonzaga’s most valued on-ball defender for that reason and it showed in the summer league, as he covered guards and bigs, rookies and established second-year pros all the same. Watson’s defensive highlight from Vegas: An emphatic chase-down block on Miami Heat wing and former UCLA standout Jaime Jaquez Jr.
In five summer league games, Watson averaged 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.4 minutes per action. He shot 51.1% from the field and 85.7% from the charity stripe (albeit on 1.4 attempts per game), the latter of which would’ve been a career-best at Gonzaga. If free-throw percentage does indeed correlate to a player’s 3-point shooting, Watson’s outside shot shouldn’t be a worry.
For now, Watson can focus on finding his niche at the next level as a likely member of Boston’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. With most of last season’s championship rotation back for another run, Boston likely won’t need Watson's services on the main roster barring any injuries.
Perhaps the lack of pressure to perform right away will allow Watson to ease into his NBA career and build chemistry with Boston’s other young developmental pieces. It’s clear the organization’s winning DNA has trickled down to its G League team, as the Maine squad is coming off a runner-up finish in the finals to the Oklahoma City Blue. As the league continues to get more and more talented, Watson’s reps in the G League could prove to be quite valuable in the long run.