Gonzaga's Ben Gregg named to Allstate and NACDA good works team
Gonzaga men's basketball forward Ben Gregg was named to the inaugural Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Good Works team for his achievements in community service, athletics and academics.
Gregg, fresh off helping the Bulldogs (25-8, 14-4 WCC) clinch the West Coast Conference championship earlier this week in Las Vegas, was one of the 20 student-athletes whose contributions to their community were recognized by Allstate and the NACDA. The 6-foot-10 Clackamas, Oregon, native was part of a select pool chosen from a group of nearly 200 nominees nationwide, ranging from athletes in hockey, basketball, swimming and diving, gymnastics and track and field.
"NACDA is honored to collaborate with Allstate to expand the Good Works Team program and recognize student-athletes across all sports and all divisions," said Pat Manak, the NACDA's chief executive officer. "This initiative provides a national platform for our members to shine a light on the positive and inspirational stories happening at all levels of intercollegiate athletics during a pivotal time in our industry."
Gregg has been an active member of the Spokane community since he decided to graduate high school early and enroll at Gonzaga during the shortened 2020-21 season. He's raised over $250,000 for Giving Back Spokane to provide living amenities for those in need and has partnered with Family Promise of Spokane to furnish homes. Gregg also works with the Mullen Polk Foundation to take foster children on school shopping trips and regularly visits the Salvation Army to assist with fundraising events. Gregg hosts youth basketball camps back in his hometown as well.
On the court, Gregg is averaging a career-high 9.4 points while knocking down a WCC-best 73.2% of his 2-point field goal attempts. He pulls down 5.2 rebounds per game, third most on the team, including 2.0 offensive boards. Gregg is shooting 57.1% from the field on 5.9 attempts per game and shoots 78.6% from the free-throw line, all of which are career-highs.
Gregg was also named to Gonzaga's Dean List. His father, Matt Gregg, is the director of athletics at Warner Pacific and was the head coach of the women's basketball program after multiple seasons as a high school coach in Spokane. In 2020, the Warner Pacific women's team was recognized as the NAIA Champions of Character Team of the Year for its consistent presence and service within the homeless community in Portland, Oregon.
Gregg's mother, Kori Gregg, is the president and CEO of the Cowley College Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that provides support to its students by focusing on scholarships, academic programs, arts, athletics and facilities.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.