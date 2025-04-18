Gonzaga's Khalif Battle impresses at NBA pre-draft camp
Khalif Battle has yet to enter the 2025 NBA Draft, though a declaration from the 6-foot-5 New Jersey native could be coming soon enough.
The former Gonzaga guard put on quite a show in front of numerous pro scouts at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament on Friday, pouring in 23 points, three rebounds and two steals to help his team come out with a 95-87 victory in the second of three games from the NBA pre-draft camp in Virginia. Battle earned Player of the Game honors for his effort.
Battle, in addition to his Gonzaga teammate Nolan Hickman, received an invite to participate in the annual four-day event reserved for college seniors earlier this week. The Portsmouth Invitational features eight teams composed of 64 college seniors competing in a four-day event while showcasing their skill sets in front of pro scouts for both domestic and international teams.
Battle's standout performance came after he put up mixed results in his debut with his new eight-man squad, which is named after its sponsor, Roger Brown’s Restaurant. Battle finished with nine points, six rebounds and five steals while committing five turnovers and going 2-for-9 from the field in an 81-75 loss.
Not only was Battle more efficient from the field Friday (8-of-18), but he was also active on the defensive end of the floor once again. Scouts are likely well-familiar with Battle's tendencies on the offensive end of the floor by now, but if he's also picking up his matchup from half-court and playing the passing lanes like he has been the past few days, he'll do his draft stock a considerable favor.
Battle is the No. 86-ranked prospect on NBADraft.net's big board for the 2025 NBA Draft. Though his name isn't seen frequently on mock drafts at the moment, Battle could have a chance to boost his draft stock if he's invited to either the NBA G League or NBA draft combines that will take place next month in Chicago.