Gonzaga's Mark Few, Team USA clinch gold over France in Olympic men's basketball final
He’s won over 700 games in his career, boasts the highest winning percentage for a head coach in college basketball history and has turned the Gonzaga men’s basketball program into an NBA factory over the last quarter century.
Now, add Olympic gold medalist to Mark Few’s decorated coaching resume, as he helped guide the United States men’s national team to its fifth consecutive gold medal in a 98-87 win over France in front of 6,000-strong on Saturday. Led by the studded trio of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, the Americans thwarted Victor Wembanyama and company’s late comeback effort to claim Team USA’s 17th overall gold medal in Olympic basketball since 1936.
James, Curry and Durant combined to score the last 16 points for the U.S., which had its double-digit lead trimmed down to three after Wembanyama punched home a putback to make it 82-79 with just over three minutes left in regulation. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman led all scorers with 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the floor.
Though as impactful as the reigning Rookie of the Year was on both ends of the floor, France had no answer for the game’s greatest 3-point shooter.
Curry’s presence alone drew two defenders at all times. A few passes around the perimeter, followed by a strong drive and kick from Devin Booker, granted Curry just enough space to catch and shoot from the top of the arc, extending Team USA’s lead to 93-84 with just over a minute left in regulation.
France made one final push as Wembanyama drilled his third 3-pointer of the game to make it 93-87 with just under a minute to go. Curry’s response: a 36-footer with two defenders draped all over him. A signature shot from the future hall-of-famer — and one rival NBA fans have seen hurt their teams throughout his 14-year career.
“This ranks very, very high in terms of the excitement and relief,” Curry told NBC’s Mike Tirico after the game. “[France] threw everything at us … we got a little out of sorts down the stretch. We turned the ball over, we were taking quick shots.”
The U.S. held a 24-17 lead early before an 8-0 run from the French flipped the momentum in their favor and prompted a timeout from Steve Kerr. After a platoon swap from the Americans, James sparked a turnover with a strong drive and finish through Wembanyama, followed by a triple from Curry that made it 32-27 with 4:30 in the half remaining.
The U.S. doubled its advantage before the break, as heavy ball pressure from James and Durant translated into a layup from Devin Booker, who was fouled by Evan Fournier in the process. Team USA led 49-39 at halftime.
With James directing traffic at point guard, the U.S. offense kept France at bay for much of the third quarter. A pick-and-roll between James and Curry, the latter as the screener, opened up a 14-point advantage. Later, James found himself open for 3 coming off a screen.
James, now a four-time gold medalist, finished with 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Durant became the most decorated U.S. men’s basketball player with his fifth gold medal, as he finished with 15 points and made three 3-pointers. Booker took home his second gold after putting up 15 points and grabbing rebounds.
France earned its second straight silver medal in men’s basketball and fourth overall since 1936 after going 4-2 in Paris. The future appears bright with Wembanyama, who’ll be 21 in January, and expectations will be high going into the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
Should Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum and the other young NBA stars choose to return to USA Basketball in four years, a third straight showdown with France in the final is certainly in play.