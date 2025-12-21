In-game updates, analysis of Gonzaga vs. Oregon college basketball game

In his 26-plus seasons as head coach of the Gonzaga men's basketball program, Mark Few has collected over 750 career wins.

Only one of his 753 victories at the helm of the Bulldogs has come at the expense of his alma mater. He'll have an opportunity to pick up a second when he leads his team into a Sunday afternoon clash against Oregon at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Few — a native of Creswell, Oregon — has put together a coaching résumé worthy of Hall of Fame consideration over his two-plus decades as the architect behind Gonzaga's rise in the college basketball hierarchy, guiding the Zags to the NCAA Tournament each year since it's been played since 2000, with two appearances in the national championship and an unrivaled streak of Sweet 16 appearances highlighting the program's postseason accomplishments.

Before he began his own ascension up the coaching ladder, Few was a student studying physical education at the University of Oregon. He graduated in 1987 with his bachelor's degree, spent a few years as an assistant coach at the high school level and then moved to Spokane in 1989 to be a graduate assistant for Dan Fitzgerald.

Everyone knows the story from there — the promotion from assistant to head coach after Dan Monson left for Minnesota, the dominant run through the West Coast Conference, the NBA factore he turned Spokane into. It became known as one of the greatest stories in the history of American sports — a once middling mid-major evolving into a household name in the college basketball world.

Few's engineered wins over several of the sports blue bloods, though his historic run hasn't featured much of his alma mater. Gonzaga and Oregon have met on the hardwood just twice in his coaching tenure — the Ducks beat the Zags, 70-64, in the 1999 Rainbow Classic played in Hawaii, then didn't square off again until the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas, a 73-72 Gonzaga win.

Obviously, a lot has changed over the past six years — both in college sports and with the two teams themselves.

Oregon, once led by a backcourt of Payton Pritchard and Chris Duarte, now leans on guard duo Jackson Shelstad and TK Simpkins. Shelstad leads the Ducks with 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game, while Simpkins chips in 12.5 points and shoots 41.5% from 3-point range.

Injuries to 7-foot center Nate Bittle and 6-foot-7 forward Devon Pryor got the better of Oregon during a five-game skid from late November to early December, dropping the Ducks to 4-5 with about two weeks to go until Christmas. Dana Altman and company got back on track with blowout wins over UC Davis and Portland at home, though face their toughest test with the Zags in town.

Gonzaga has played eight high-major opponents this season and won seven of them by double-digits, with a 40-point loss to Michigan in the Players Era Festival being the only blemish on a rather impressive nonconference résumé. The Zags rank No. 3 in the NET and are tied with Michigan, Arizona, Duke, UConn and Michigan State for the most Quad 1 victories in the country with four.

Gonzaga's frontcourt duo of Braden Huff and Graham Ike has played a significant role in the Zags' success through the first month of the season. Huff, coming off a career-high 37 points against Campbell, paces with 19 points per game, while Ike adds 17 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Here are the major plays, highlights and storylines from the game.

(Refresh this page for the latest update)

1ST HALF

Rough stretch from the Bulldogs

Oregon 33, Gonzaga 30 (3:35): A rough 5 minute stretch for the Zags saw them go from up eight to down three. In that span, they went 1-for-9 from the field and had their leading scorer, Braden Huff, pick up his second foul at the 7:09 mark.

Pick-and-roll giving Zags trouble

Gonzaga 26, Oregon 23 (8:17): For all the good Gonzaga had done on the offensive end, some miscommunication while defending Oregon's pick-and-roll prevented the Zags from pulling away from the Ducks. Nate Bittle's easy layup off an assist from Ege Demir prompted a timeout from Mark Few, as the Bulldogs' 8-point lead dwindled to three with just over 8 minutes left in the half.

3s are flying

Gonzaga 17, Oregon 16 (11:30): Everyone, including the frontcourt players, was letting it fly from deep early on, though the guards and wings were having the most success from 3-point land. After Steele Venters drained a couple from downtown, Adam Miller checked in and immediately cashed in a couple of looks of his own, putting the Bulldogs in front at the 12-minute media timeout. Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle converted from 3 for Oregon, though Gonzaga was 5-for-7 to start.

Post-play dictating flow early on

Oregon 12, Gonzaga 11 (13:50): Gonzaga wanted to get its bigs into a rhythm early on, feeding Braden Huff and Graham Ike in the post despite some aggressive defense from the Ducks. Ike and Huff attempted six of the Zags' first eight shots, though Oregon's Nate Bittle came ready to play. The 7-foot center had two blocks and drained a 3-pointer early on.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS