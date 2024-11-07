Gonzaga’s national championship odds boosted following Baylor win
Those who bought into the preseason hype and decided to wager that the Gonzaga men’s basketball team will win the school’s first national championship this spring are holding onto their future ticket extra hard after the Bulldogs’ season-opening win against No. 8 Baylor.
The Zags, who opened with +4000 preseason odds according to VegasInsider.com, now sit at +1000 odds (BetRivers.com) to cut down the nets in April, which is tied for the third-shortest odds behind only the reigning back-to-back champion UConn Huskies (+700) and the Cooper Flagg-led Duke Blue Devils (+900). The Kansas Jayhawks have +1000 odds to win the school’s second national championship in a four-year span under Bill Self.
BetMGM Sportsbook still has Kansas and UConn in a tie for the best odds to win the 2025 title at +900 apiece, though Gonzaga has started to gain traction on the two bluebloods, as it sits on +1100 odds following the 101-63 win over Baylor earlier this week. The Bulldogs started the 2024-25 campaign at +1700 odds on BetMGM.
Gonzaga’s 38-point gap over Baylor was the largest margin of victory over a top-10 opponent to start the season in the history of the Associated Press poll. It was also the school’s biggest win over a top-10 team and the 19th consecutive season-opening win under Mark Few. Safe to say it was also his team’s most impressive performance to start a new campaign.
The rest of the college basketball world took notice of the Bulldogs' dominant night, as they moved up to the No. 1 seed line in the latest ESPN Bracketology update and jumped to No. 3 in KenPom.com's rankings. Gonzaga will look to keep the momentum going when it hosts another Big 12 school in Arizona State (Sunday 2 p.m. PST, ESPN).
Here’s a look at where Gonzaga’s national championship odds stack up against the field across multiple sportsbooks.
Bally Bet: +1000 (tied for third)
BetRivers: +1000 (tied for third)
BetMGM: +1100 (third shortest)
Caesars: +1200 (tied for third)
ESPN Bet: +1600 (tied for fifth)
FanDuel: +2000 (fourth)
