Gonzaga sets visit with one of the top 2025 center recruits
Gonzaga has scheduled a visit with former Minnesota signee Parker Jefferson, a 6-foot-10 senior out of Inglewood High School (California) who's considered to be one of the top remaining centers in the class of 2025.
Jefferson, who confirmed On3's report of his visit on X/Twitter, will be in Spokane this Wednesday until Friday. The four-star recruit has been on Mark Few and his coaching staff's radar for a couple of years now, though this week will mark his first official visit to Gonzaga's campus.
It'll also be Jefferson's second visit since he was released from his National Letter of Intent — two weeks after the Gophers fired Ben Johnson as their head coach. He's already completed a visit with Rutgers.
A native of Waxahachie, Texas, Jefferson moved to finish his high school career in Southern California. As a senior, he averaged 16.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, helping guide Inglewood to a 26-7 record.
Jefferson is a four-star recruit according to ESPN 100 and a three-star per 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. He's a consensus top-25 center prospect in the class of 2025.
“Parker Jefferson has good size with a frame that projects as he continues to mature," On3's recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw said Jefferson in his scouting report from 2022. "He has good hands, very passer friendly, and can receive passes in traffic. His range extends beyond the three-point line with consistency. The athleticism will be a question, but he is still young with a September 2006 birthday. As he continues to grow, there is a skill and IQ foundation to build on."
With Braden Huff and Graham returning to school next season, Gonzaga can already make the case for entering next season with the best starting frontcourt tandem in the country. Rising sophomore and 7-foot-tall center Ismaila Diagne is set to come back to Spokane as well, offering the Bulldogs more rim protection and interior defense.
As the Zags also remain active in the transfer portal, Few and company look to add to their 2025 recruiting class that so far features one commit from four-star wing Davis Fogle, the No. 32-ranked player in the class according to ESPN. While the Zags' frontcourt is also stacked, adding Jefferson would provide depth for this season and a potential building block at the position with Ike set to graduate next spring. Not to mention if/when Huff departs for the NBA, the Bulldogs will need more options in the frontcourt after the 2025-26 season.