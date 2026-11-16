The new-look Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon looked a little too similar to last year's team that struggled to shoot the ball from the 3-point range and was ultimately upset by No. 11 seed Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mark Few's squad fell seven spots to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches poll after the Bulldogs collapsed down the stretch in a loss Saturday night to the LSU Tigers at Numerica Veterans Arena. Gonzaga led by 13 with 8 minutes to play, but the offense sputtered, going 4 of 13 from the field (1 of 3 behind the arc) as the Tigers rallied and Donovan Dent's 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left lifted them to an 81-80 victory.

LSU made its season debut in the poll at No. 25.

After a tumultuous offseason that saw Gonzaga retain just two players off last year's roster, Braden Huff and Davis Fogle, Gonzaga understandably appeared as though it was still trying to figure out how all its pieces fit together with the additions of transfers Chauncey Wiggins, Xaivian Lee, Massamba Diop, and Isiah Harwell, and international forward Izan Almansa and guard Nathan de Sousa.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Izan Almansa. | Photo by Erik Smith

Wiggins, who shot 38.7% from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts per game last season for Florida State, made his Gonzaga debut against the Tigers after he was granted a preliminary and temporary injunction against the NCAA by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Dean Chuang on Friday. The 6-foot-11 forward had three points and three rebounds and hit 1 of 2 from behind the arc, while the Bulldogs made just 5 of 17 (29%). They shot 33% from 3 last season, the worst in program history (the 3-point line was introduced to the college game prior to the 1986-87 campaign), and were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the first weekend for the second consecutive season.

Gonzaga has multiple games remaining against teams that appeared in the Week 3 Coaches poll. The Bulldogs have dates with No. 10 UCLA, No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Duke, as well as potential matchups with No. 15 Alabama, No. 21 Michigan and Baylor (received three votes) at the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend.

Full Week 3 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll rankings

1. Florida (29)

2. Connecticut

3. Michigan State (2)

4. Duke (1)

5. Virginia

6. Texas

7. Houston

8. Illinois

9. Kansas

10. UCLA

11. Texas Tech

12. Arizona

13. St. John's

14. Tennessee

15. Alabama

16. Vanderbilt

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Gonzaga

20. Nebraska

21. Michigan

22. Southern California

23. Arkansas

24. BYU

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Memphis 89; Iowa State 39; Texas A&M 19; Indiana 8; High Point 8; West Virginia 7; Saint Louis 6; Marquette 3; Baylor 3; Kentucky 2; Utah State 1; TCU 1; Missouri 1; Georgia 1