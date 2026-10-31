Texas State vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The Boise State Broncos' strong season continues, sitting atop the Pac-12 with a 6-1 overall record and a 3-0 record in the conference. They'll look to further improve on that mark in Week 9 when they host the Texas State Bobcats.

Texas State has had a solid start in its first season in the Pac-12, rocking a 2-1 conference record. This will be their toughest game to date and will serve as a true measuring stick for where their program sits in the conference.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this late-night Pac-12 showdown.

Texas State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas State +11.5 (-112)

Boise State -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Texas State +340

Boise State -440

Total

OVER 63.5 (-115)

UNDER 63.5 (-105)

Texas State vs. Boise State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CW

Texas State record: 4-3 (2-1 in Pac-12)

Boise State record: 6-1 (3-0 in Pac-12)

Texas State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Texas State is 3-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Texas State games this season

Boise State is 4-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Boise State games this season

Texas State vs. Boise State Key Player to Watch

Dylan Riley, RB - Boise State Broncos

The Broncos' rush attack has been extremely effective this season, and Dylan Riley has been the main reason for it. He has already racked up 963 yards for eight touchdowns on 140 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per rush. He's coming off a game where he racked up 128 yards on just 13 carries against Washington State. Texas State will have to find a way to slow him down this week.

Texas State vs. Boise State Prediction and Best Bet

Texas State is good enough to cover this spread. Their offense has been solid this season, ranking 42nd in adjusted EPA per play and 18th in offensive success rate. They should be able to move the ball against a Boise State defense that has been average this season, including ranking 89th in opponent EPA per rush.

The Texas State secondary is one of the worst in the country, but the Bobcats rank 33rd in opponent rush EPA, which is going to play a big role in stopping Boise State's biggest weapon: its run game. If they can slow down the Broncos' rushing attack, Texas State can cover this spread.

Pick: Texas State +11.5 (-112) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.