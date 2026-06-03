Gonzaga transfer Massamba Diop officially arrives in Spokane ahead of 2026-27 season

The biggest acquisition of the offseason for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs has officially arrived in Spokane.

Massamba Diop, a 7'1 transfer from Arizona State, arrived on campus this week, according to a source, and will spend time in his new home ahead of the team's summer workouts, which are set to begin in early July.

Diop joins incoming freshman Luca Foster in making it to Spokane after Foster posted a similar picture last week.

GU's two other newcomers - Houston transfer Isiah Harwell and 4-star center Sam Funches - are expected to join the team on campus soon, with Harwell recently signing his financial aid agreement to officially join the program.

Gonzaga has also reportedly agreed to a deal with Real Madrid center Izan Almansa, but that is subject to eligibility approval from the NCAA, which is far from a sure thing.

Diop era underway

Diop committed to Gonzaga back on April 28, picking the Zags after a competitive recruitment battle with St. John's and Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. Diop, a native of Rufisque, Senegal, was a former teammate of Ismaila Diagne at Real Madrid. Diagne, who spent the past two seasons at Gonzaga, entered the transfer portal but still helped recruit Diop to campus - even after he himself committed to San Francisco.

As a freshman last year at Arizona State, Diop averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game. He shot an excellent 59.4% on two pointers and a respectable 30.8% from three, while converting 71.5% of his free throw attempts as well.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Diop's 69 blocked shots last year would be tied for the fourth most in Gonzaga single-season history, behind Chet Holmgren and Brandon Clarke, who tied with 117, as well as Austin Daye, who had 70 in 2008-09.

The 7'1 center will be tasked with replacing Graham Ike in Gonzaga's frontcourt - although he'll have plenty of help in the form of Braden Huff, who will be back after suffering a knee injury in the middle of last season.

The pairing of Huff and Diop is a near-perfect fit, with Huff providing excellent touch around the rim and an expanding outside game - while Diop is a menace on the defensive side of the ball, a strong screen setter and rim roller, and a tough, physical player on the glass.

The 21-year-old is already among the best centers in college basketball, and joining coach Few's system should only further his game as he partners with fellow ACB alumni Almansa and Mario Saint-Supery.