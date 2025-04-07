Gonzaga transfer Michael Ajayi commits to Butler
Michael Ajayi has committed to the Butler Bulldogs, according to reports, making him the second player from the 2024-25 Gonzaga Bulldogs to find a new home out of the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-7 Ajayi, who's from Kent, Washington, transferred to be closer to home last offseason following a one-year stint with the Pepperdine Waves. Officially listed on the Zags' roster as a senior, Ajayi will have another year of eligibility thanks to a temporary ruling from the NCAA that's allowing all would-be-seniors who formerly played at the JUCO level another year of eligibility for the 2025-26 season only. That means Ajayi, who previously starred at Pierce Community College for two seasons before making the jump to the Division I level, has the option to play another season of college hoops instead of going pro.
Ajayi burst onto the scene in 2023-24 with the Waves, as he led the West Coast Conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 47% from 3-point range. Ajayi also grabbed 9.2 rebounds per game and led the league in free-throw attempts. He earned All-WCC first team honors and became one of the hottest players on the open market before deciding to take his talents to Spokane to play for Mark Few and the Bulldogs.
Ajayi played significant minutes early in the season and even made 12 consecutive starts during nonconference play, though inconsistencies on the offensive end of the floor led to his role being diminished. Overall, Ajayi appeared in 34 out of a possible 35 games with the Bulldogs and averaged 6.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6% from the field and 18.2% from 3-point range.
Ajayi's name started popping up on notable mock drafts and big boards in the lead up to the 2024-25 college basketball season after he went through tests and drills at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, where he stuffed the stat sheet in a few scrimmages to earn some credibility among scouts and general managers. Following his one season at Gonzaga, though, most mock drafts don't include Ajayi — or any Zag for that matter — among the 60 players who are expected to hear their name called on draft night this June.
Butler (15-20, 6-14 Big East) finished its third season under head coach Thad Matta near the bottom of the Big East standings, extending the program's NCAA Tournament drought to six consecutive seasons dating back to 2018. Pierre Brooks, a 6-foot-6 guard who scored 15.2 points per game, as well as Jahmyl Telfort (16.0 points) and Patrick McCaffery (11.2 points) have expiring eligibility, leaving just one double-digit scorer (6-foot-4 sophomore Finley Bizjack) on the roster for next season.
Ajayi was the third Gonzaga player to enter the portal, following Dusty Stromer and Jun Seok Yeo. Stromer committed to the Grand Canyon Antelopes for his junior season last week.
While many of the sought-after players in the portal have made their decisions for 2025-26, the Bulldogs are still in contention to land Izaiah Pasha, a 6-foot-4 guard who earned All-Coastal Athletic Association with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens last season. Pasha will reportedly visit with Gonzaga sometime after April 10.