Gonzaga's Tyon Grant-Foster credits NBA All-Star for halftime shoe routine

Anyone who has watched a Gonzaga basketball game on TV this season knows about Tyon Grant-Foster's unusual shoe routine.

Nearly every game, usually in the first few minutes of the second half, a broadcaster will note that Grant-Foster is wearing a different pair of shoes than he did in the first half - a tradition he's carried with him since high school.

The 6'7 wing attributes this unique habit to one of his favorite players to watch growing up, nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who he saw switch shoes at halftime during a game - seemingly unaware in the moment that it would serve as inspiration to a young kid from Kansas City.

"I think he did it on accident," Grant-Foster told Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI. "I saw Paul George do it in one game, he's been my favorite player forever. And shoot, I just did it. I just kept on doing it since high school. So that was it."

Grant-Foster is certainly used to doing things non-traditionally. After beginning his college career at Indian Hills Community College, TGF made his way to Kansas to play for Bill Self and the Jayhawks in 2020-21. After appearing in 22 games and averaging 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes, Grant-Foster changed jerseys again, this time landing at DePaul in the Big East.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Tyon Grant-Foster (7). | Photo by Myk Crawford

At halftime of his first game, the 6'7 wing collapsed from a heart attack and had to be rushed to the hospital, ending his season before it really began. Subsequent heart issues kept him from playing all of 2022-23 as well, but after the long absence, he emerged at Grand Canyon in 2023-24 and turned into a superstar - winning WAC Player of the Year while averaging 20.1 points per game and leading Grand Canyon to a first-round upset of Saint Mary's in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

After another year with the 'Lopes, Grant-Foster entered the transfer portal and committed to Gonzaga...only to spend five months embroiled in a legal battle with the NCAA over his eligibility, which ended a week before the season began.

All the turmoil has only strengthened TGF's resolve - and made him appreciate the opportunity Gonzaga gave him to finish out his playing career on a winning team, and with an experienced group of unselfish teammates.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Tyon Grant-Foster (7) and Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Erik Smith

"It's been great. These guys were able to bring me in and accept me and allow me to play the way that I play," Grant-Foster said. "They let me play with confidence. They tell me to shoot the ball when I'm open. It takes a certain level of maturity, [and] for them to be able to lean on me with that confidence, it means a lot."

Grant-Foster wrapped up the regular season averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game, displaying an uncanny ability to alter shots on the perimeter with his length defensively, while using his athleticism to get downhill and score at the rim - or draw contact and get to the line.

The Kansas City native didn't just rely on his teammates for support during this tumultuous time in his life; however, he also leaned heavily on Gonzaga assistant coach Zach Norvell Jr - aka 'Snacks' - who knows a thing or two about battling adversity.

"Snacks, oh my goodness he is so helpful," Grant-Foster continued. "Like there are times where I think I'm playing bad or I don't think I'm getting the minutes or I don't think I'm doing what I need to do and he's always there to help me and just be there. Having him here, because he played here he knows the ins and outs, it helps a lot."

Gonzaga Bulldogs assistant coach Zach Norvell Jr. | Photo by Myk Crawford

It doesn't hurt that Grant-Foster, who turns 26 on March 5, is closer in age to Norvell (28) than he is to many of his teammates. Not that Gonzaga is a particularly young team - in fact, according to KenPom, they have the sixth most D1 experience in the country - but having an assistant coach around the same age, who is from the Midwest, and who dealt with serious injury issues in his career, has been a blessing for Gonzaga's third leading scorer.

The Zags will rely heavily on Grant-Foster's offensive and defensive versatility in the WCC Tournament, especially if senior wing Jalen Warley is still dealing with the quad contusion that kept him out of Gonzaga's two most recent games.

Whether TGF starts - like he did on Saturday against Saint Mary's - or comes off the bench remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: he won't be wearing the same shoes after halftime.