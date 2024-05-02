Gonzaga’s Anton Watson signs with Young Money APAA Sports, founded by rapper Lil Wayne
Amid preparation for the 2024 NBA Draft, Anton Watson has signed with Young Money APAA Sports, a sports agency group founded by rapper Lil Wayne.
The sports agency announced the Gonzaga Bulldogs forward as one of its newest clients in an Instagram post on Wednesday, along with Oklahoma State’s John-Michael Wright, Arkansas’ Jeremiah Davenport, Western Carolina’s Vonterius Woolbright, Akron’s Ali Ali, Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes.
Young Money APAA Sports, which was established in 2019, represents athletes in the NFL and NBA such as Jalen Hurts, Mecole Hardman, Issac Okoro, Quinnen Williams and his brother Quincy Williams. The agency also represents a select few college athletes.
Watson previously worked with Seven1 Sports & Entertainment, founded by Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O’Neal, along with his former Gonzaga teammate Drew Timme. Some of Watson’s notable NIL deals in Spokane included starring in TV commercials for Pint House Burgers & Brews, Northwest Speciality Hospital, Papa Murphy’s, Walker’s Furniture and Northern Quest Casino & Resort, among others.
The 6-foot-8 forward was named All-WCC first-team as a fifth-year senior after he put up career-highs in points (14.5 per game), rebounds (7.1), assists (2.6) field goals made per game (5.8) and field goals attempted (10.0). He ranked second in the league in steals per game with 1.5 and was fourth in defensive box plus/minus on the season. The Spokane native also logged 31.3 minutes per game and started all 35 games this season.
Despite being regarded as one of the most versatile defenders in the West Coast Conference, Watson isn’t likely going to hear his name called at the 2024 NBA Draft in June. Even if that’s the case, he has a chance to sign with a team as an undrafted free-agent, a two-way contract or at least an invite to the NBA Summer League.