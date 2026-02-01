Graham Ike just showed why he should win National Player of the Year

The Gonzaga Bulldogs secured their 15th straight win, and 22nd of the season, on Saturday night in Spokane after defeating WCC rival Saint Mary's by a score of 73-65.

The Zags did so without second-leading scorer Braden Huff - one of the most efficient big men in the country and a key part of GU's win over SMC in the WCC Tournament championship last year.

Huff's absence could have been a major problem for Gonzaga against a big, physical Saint Mary's lineup, but the Zags were instead able to rely on their spirited team leader - and one of the best players in college basketball - in Graham Ike.

Ike returned after a three-game absence due to ankle soreness and promptly tossed Gonzaga on his back, dropping 30 points on 11-20 shooting along with four rebounds and a clutch blocked shot in the final 90 seconds. Despite the injury, Ike played a whopping 37 minutes for Gonzaga on Saturday, and was tasked with shouldering the load offensively while having to defend 7'3 Andrew McKeever and 7'1 Harry Wessels, who combined to score six points while shooting just 1-7 from the field.

It was the kind of performance Zag fans have become accustomed to from the super senior, who is garnering All-American attention and was recently named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list.

Now - after yet another dominant performance for one of the best teams in college basketball - it's time to wonder if Ike is not only a candidate for National Player of the Year, but the frontrunner.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Erik Smith

In previous years, this conversation has been difficult to have, with obvious players already cementing their status as the game's elite. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg and Auburn senior Johni Broome were in a class by themselves last year, while Zach Edey was basically anointed NPOY before Purdue's season even began in 2023-24.

That isn't the case this season, however, with many of the early-season projected favorites showing enough warts to consider this race an open one. Purdue's Braden Smith is having a very solid senior year, but the Boilermakers have lost three straight and the 6'0 guard has taken on a limited role as a scorer, which likely hurts his candidacy.

Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg had huge odds after the Wolverines crushed everyone - including Gonzaga - in the first half of the season, but his numbers have tanked since Big Ten play began.

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson may be the most talented player in college basketball - but he's only played half the games for the Jayhawks this year. Meanwhile, AJ Dybantsa has made a name for himself as an elite scorer for BYU, but he struggles defensively and doesn't always bring his A game against top-tier opponents.

The toughest competition for Ike will likely be Duke freshman Cameron Boozer. Boozer has been a consistent force for the Blue Devils on both ends of the floor, and currently leads KenPom's Player of the Year rating by a wide margin. JT Toppin at Texas Tech, Labaron Philon at Alabama, and former Gael Joshua Jefferson - now at Iowa State - are in consideration as well, but Ike's case is certainly a compelling one.

Ike is averaging 18.7 points and 8.5 rebounds through 19 games this season, while shooting 59.1% on two pointers, 34.2% from three, and 77.5% from the free throw line.

More than that, his role has evolved to fit whatever coach Few and the Zags need him to be.

At times the big man has taken on a more complimentary role, allowing Huff to garner most of the paint touches while he facilitates and knocks down shots from the perimeter. But when he needs to put the ball in the hoop he has proven more than capable of taking over completely for Gonzaga - including his 34 point, 11 rebound explosion against Santa Clara on 13-17 shooting, and a 23 point, 11 rebound, five assist performance on the road against Washington State.

The Aurora, CO native is the only active member of the 2,000 point, 1,000 rebound club, and has already put together one of the most decorated college careers of all-time. He may have just cemented his status as the WCC Player of the Year, and is very likely going to hear his name called as an All-American for the first time this spring.

But at this point, there is a strong argument that he shouldn't just be among the Wooden Award finalists; he should be the one taking home the hardware.

Ike and Gonzaga will have plenty more chances to strengthen his case, starting on Wednesday at the Chiles Center against the Portland Pilots. The game tips at 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS