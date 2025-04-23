Graham Ike returning to Gonzaga Bulldogs for 2025-26 season
Graham Ike will use a fifth year of eligibility to play the 2025-26 college basketball season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Ike, who's led the Zags in scoring the past two seasons, received a medical redshirt from the NCAA due to missing the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Wyoming Cowboys with a right foot fracture that he suffered in the preseason. Ike spent his first two years of college in Laramie, Wyoming, before he transferred to Gonzaga in April 2023.
Gonzaga's creative team confirmed Ike's return in a photo posted to social media hours before the deadline for all players to enter the portal, which passed on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Ike has finished among the top five players in the West Coast Conference in field goal percentage, points, rebounds and efficiency rating in each of his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. Ike has averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while converting 62.0% of his 2-point field goal attempts, 38.5% of his 3-pointers and 79.5% of his shots at the free-throw line during his time in Spokane. He's earned All-WCC first team honors twice and the WCC Tournament MVP once for his role in helping the Zags knock out the San Francisco Dons and the Saint Mary's Gaels in back-to-back days at Las Vegas to clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament this past season.
Ike's 2024-25 campaign ended in a valiant 27-point effort against the Houston Cougars in the second round of the tournament. He scored 24 of Gonzaga's 49 points in the second half, nearly erasing a double-digit lead in the process. Ike shot 8-for-13 from the field and 9-for-9 at the charity stripe while grabbing five rebounds in the 81-76 loss from Wichita, Kansas.
Ike finished with 20 or more points in 14 games this past season, including a season-high 28 points in an overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats this past December. Ike also grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out four assists and didn't commit a single turnover in the 90-89 final from Climate Pledge Arena. Besides that game, Gonzaga was undefeated (6-0) when Ike recorded a double-double last season.
Ike will headline the Bulldogs' frontcourt once again, this time alongside 6-foot-10 post Braden Huff. The Zags announced Huff will return to the team in a similar social media post on Tuesday.
Based on way-too-early power rankings from notable media outlets, Gonzaga is a fringe top-25 team as currently constructed. The Zags have yet to land a commitment from a transfer this spring, meaning the offseason rebuilding project will continue well past Tuesday's deadline. Players do not have to commit to a school by Tuesday's deadline.