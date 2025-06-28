How does Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard fit in with Dallas Mavericks?
Ryan Nembhard didn't need to hear his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft for his professional aspirations to come true.
After all, the former Gonzaga standout went into Wednesday's first round as the most accomplished passer and the best pure point guard in the class. A couple of strong performances in the pre-draft combines only strengthened his stock, as several outlets boosted him toward the mid-to-late second round pick range in their respective mock drafts leading up to Wednesday's event at the Barclays Center.
Those projections didn't wind up coming to fruition. Nembhard had to sit tight before finding out where the starting point for his NBA journey would be, though the NCAA's leader in assists didn't have to wait too long as one of the top undrafted free agents available at the conclusion of Thursday's second round.
The Dallas Mavericks signed Nembhard to a two-way contract shortly after the draft, ensuring the Ontario native a spot on the team's Summer League roster and an opportunity to learn from NBA champion and nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving as a rookie.
The Mavericks are in need of backcourt depth heading into the summer, with Irving likely out for an extended period of time due to an ACL tear he suffered in March. Reports from ESPN NBA insider Marc Stein have labeled Dallas as the "leading suitor" to sign guard D'Angelo Russell in free agency. Veterans Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum have expiring contracts to consider as well, which leaves Brandon Williams as the only true ballhandler on the roster.
Depending on how aggressively the Mavericks play the open market and trades, Nembhard could see a few opportunities come his way early on in the season while Irving rehabs. Nembhard's two-way contract allows him to play up to 50 games with Dallas and spend the rest of the season with the team's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.
The G League route has helped a couple of former Zags elevate their game in their post-college career recently, including Nembhard's former teammate, Anton Watson, and the program's all-time leading scorer, Drew Timme. Watson played his way to the New York Knicks after spending most of his rookie season with the Boston Celtics' G League squad, the Maine Celtics, as the No. 54 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
Timme's route to the Brooklyn Nets was more long-winded, but that's to be expected when a season-ending injury derails what was a promising first season as a pro for the 6-foot-10 forward. Timme bounced back with an impressive showing at the ensuing Summer League, earning him another chance with an NBA franchise about eight months following surgery to repair a left foot fracture he suffered during his time with the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). After a trade sent him to the Long Island Nets this past December, Timme made a name for himself at the G League level with several 20- and 30-point outbursts, landing him a two-year, $2 million contract with Brooklyn and paving the way for his highly anticipated NBA debut in March.
Nembhard's proven he can adapt his game to his surroundings, as evidenced by his performances in pre-draft scrimmages at the G League and NBA combines in Chicago last month. Alongside prospective NBA players he'd never had as teammates before, Nembhard controlled the pace and flow like he did countless times before in a Gonzaga uniform, though this time he showcased his decision-making acumen in front of scouts and front offices instead of a sold-out McCarthey Athletic Center crowd. He averaged 10.5 points and 7.0 assists between two NBA combine scrimmages while demonstrating his keen sense of passing angles and timing.
As he prepares for his first taste of NBA action, Nembhard will soon find that there's more space to work with at the pro level than there is in college. Dallas, which ranked near the middle of the pack in 3-point shooting this past season, has Klay Thompson (shot 39.1% last season) and other reliable outside shooters like stretch forward P.J. Washington (38.1%) and guard Max Christie (36.4%). Keep in mind, Nembhard averaged 9.8 assists and set Gonzaga's single-season assist record despite the Zags posting the worst 3-point field goal percentage as a team in the Mark Few era (35.4%, ranked No. 91 in the country last season).
Nembhard will need to knock down outside shots with consistency to help combat any perceived negatives regarding his 6-foot, 180-pound frame. He shot a career-high 40.4% from 3-point range as a senior after converting 32.1% of his attempts from downtown in his first season with the Zags. His numbers at Creighton fluctuated as well, going from 31.1% as a freshman to 35.6% as a sophomore.
Nembhard was the quintessential guard to run Gonzaga's offense in large part because of his strong feel for handling a pick-and-roll. Generally speaking, every NBA offense is big on pick-and-rolls as well, and with his head coach Jason Kidd being an accomplished point guard himself, Nembhard will have abundant resources to learn from as he takes the first steps of his NBA career.
With regard to prolonging his stay in the association, Nembhard can look to his older brother for some guidance in that arena. Andrew Nembhard, the No. 31 pick of the 2022 draft, capitalized on opportunities early in his career and built trust with the Indiana Pacers coaching staff over the course of his first three seasons in the league. Their respective games might have their differences, though both have been known for their ways of getting under an opponent's skin and causing steals on the defensive end.
Andrew's name usually isn't near the top of the scoring column in the box score on a nightly basis, but his relentless pursuit and determination defensively put him in consideration for the title of top on-ball defender in the NBA by the end of year three.
"He's one of the elite guards defensively," said Nembhard's former coach at Montverde Academy, Kevin Boyle, on an episode of the Ryen Russillo podcast. "He rebounds the ball, and he had the [$65.7 million] deal from the Pacers and has started three years in a row as a second round pick."
"They're not running plays in the NBA for the third, fourth, fifth, sixth option. So how do you get on the court? You guard, you share, you make open shots — you play an impactful role in a different way and wait your turn to get an opportunity to star if you have that level of ability. Andrew Nembhard — he gets you on the court. He gives you a chance."