NBA Draft live updates: Where will Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard land?
After weeks of nonstop traveling for combines, pre-draft workouts and interviews with several NBA franchises, it's finally draft day for Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard.
Nembhard has visited with numerous teams picking in Thursday's second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, including the Toronto Raptors (No. 39), Phoenix Suns (No. 41), Sacramento Kings (No. 42) and Golden State Warriors (Nos. 52 and 59 overall). Most reputable outlets have him mocked in the latter half of the second round, though it wouldn't be a shock to see a point guard-needy team snatch him up before he's taken off the board.
Nembhard's coming off leading the NCAA in assists as a senior with the Zags this past season, putting up 9.8 per game while breaking Gonzaga and the West Coast Conference's respective single-season records for total assists. His 344 assists in 2024-25 led the country and were the fifth-most in a single season in NCAA history.
Nembhard's shown he can adjust on the fly, too, as evidenced by his standout performances at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Nembhard quickly assimilated with a handful of prospective NBA players before dishing out 14 total assists in two scrimmages, showcasing his vision and decision-making in front of the league's scouts and front office personnel.
Nembhard is seeking to become the 31st player from Gonzaga to be drafted and the 20th under head coach Mark Few. Seven Zags have been selected in the last four drafts, including two top-five picks and four first-rounders overall in that span.
Live updates from the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft (5 p.m. PST, ESPN)
Pick No. 39: The Toronto Raptors picked Alijah Martin out of Florida.
Pick No. 38: The Indiana Pacers traded with the San Antonio Spurs to select All-America selection Kam Jones out of Marquette.
Pick No. 37: The Detroit Pistons picked Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier.
Pick No. 36: The Los Angeles Lakers selected Arkansas standout Adou Thiero after making a trade with Minnesota, per ESPN.
Pick No. 35: The Philadelphia 76ers selected Auburn star Johni Broome, coming off an incredible 2024-25 campaign with the Tigers that ended with All-American honors and a trip to the Final Four.
Pick No. 34: Nembhard's former Creighton teammate, Ryan Kalkbrenner, was picked by Charlotte.
Pick No. 33: Duke guard Sion James was selected by the Charlotte Hornets.
Pick No. 32: After trading No. 46 and No. 57 to the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic selected 6-foot-8 forward Noah Penda from France. According to ESPN, the Magic plan to bring Penda over immediately rather than draft-and-stash.
Pick No. 31: Minnesota selected Rasheer Fleming from St. Joseph's with the first pick of the second round.
Suns picking first: The Minnesota Timberwolves traded the first pick of the second round (No. 31 overall) to the Suns for No. 36 and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN. Suns now have No. 31 and No. 41 overall.
Warriors pick up pair of late-round picks: Golden State acquired the No. 52 and No. 59 picks from Phoenix in exchange for No. 41 overall, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Warriors and Suns worked out Nembhard during his pre-draft process.