How does the new Pac-12 compare in men's basketball to its former version?
Every NCAA Tournament played since 1944 has featured at least one team from the Pac-12 conference, but that won't be the case this March after 10 schools left the league and forced Oregon State and Washington State to temporarily seek membership with the West Coast Conference.
The Beavers and Cougars are scheduled to rejoin the Pac-12 as full-time members in July 2026, as the league is set to welcome six other schools to the fold that summer: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State and Utah State.
A conference headlined by two of the winningest programs on the West Coast over the last decade could greatly impact the college basketball hierarchy once it all comes together, but how would this "new" Pac-12 fare against the field if it came to fruition this season?
Of the eight teams committed to the Pac-12 in 2026, three of them are projected to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament (Gonzaga, Utah State and San Diego State), with another two on the bubble (Boise State and Colorado State). That's favorable in comparison to the rebuilding Mountain West and WCC, which are track to earn just two bids combined on Selection Sunday (New Mexico and Saint Mary's).
The former Pac-12 conference would be sending three teams to the Big Dance this season, though outside of Arizona, UCLA and Oregon, it doesn't have another team even close to the bubble.
The older version of the Pac-12 has the advantage over the next iteration with regard to the NET rankings, though it could possibly be due to discrepancies in scheduling.
- The collection of former Pac-12 schools — spread throughout the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 — plus WSU and Oregon State in the WCC have an average NET ranking of 72.9, which would rank fourth-best in the country and just ahead of the Big East (74.8).
- The future members of the Pac-12, currently residing in the Mountain West and WCC, have an average NET of 83.3.
- Meanwhile, the next version of the Mountain West would have an average NET of 144.5 (it's currently at 125) and the WCC would have an average NET of 178.3 — down from its real-life average of 149.6.
Admittedly, the comparison between the past and future Pac-12 schools isn't fair when considering the former members are playing tougher schedules in the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 in comparison to the future members in the WCC and Mountain West. However, the teams outside the power conference structure did more to prove themselves in nonconference play this season.
- The average nonconference strength of schedule ranking for the eight future Pac-12 schools was 132.0 (three teams ranked in the top 100).
- The former Pac-12 schools had an average nonconference strength of schedule ranking of 206.5 (four teams ranked in the top 100).
Essentially, the future Pac-12 schools have been conditioned to schedule tough opponents in November and December if they want to have a chance to earn a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament later in March. The power conference schools, on the other hand, can rely on their conference schedules to get them into the Big Dance.
Considering that it's unlikely Gonzaga will change its approach to scheduling once it changes conferences, nor will a school like San Diego State, which has also seen a run of postseason success over the last few seasons under head coach Brian Dutcher, the next version of the Pac-12 should provide one of the most competitive landscapes in men's college basketball.
