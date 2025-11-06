How Gonzaga stars are performing after Week 2 of the NBA season
The 2025-26 NBA season rolls on with now nine different Gonzaga alumni suiting up so far this year after veteran Kelly Olynyk made his team debut with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
There is still a pair of Gonzaga alumni who have yet to play this year in Memphis forward Brandon Clarke and Chicago center Zach Collins, who are dealing with knee and wrist injuries, respectively. Clarke will be reevaluated in mid-November, while Collins could be back around that time.
Injuries have also impacted the start of the season for Andrew Nembhard — who has played just one game so far — as well as Domantas Sabonis, who missed time at the beginning of the year.
We've also seen phenomenal starts to the year for Rui Hachimura and Jalen Suggs, the debut of Ryan Nembhard, and a potential All-Star campaign developing for Chet Holmgren.
Below is an updated look at how each Zag is doing a few weeks into the NBA season:
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
Stats: 9 games, 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 47.2% from 3 in 35.9 MPG
The Lakers have been without LeBron James to start the season, and have only had star guard Luka Doncic for five of the team's nine games. That has allowed Hachimura to thrive in a much bigger role, and he's taken advantage with a career-high 16.7 points per game while playing nearly 36 minutes per night. It won't last once LeBron is back, but Hachimura is still a huge piece of what LAL is doing this season and should continue to put up great numbers all year long.
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Stats: 5 games, 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks, 40% from 3 in 33.4 MPG
Oklahoma City has been careful with Holmgren this season, sitting him out on Thursday on the second day of a back-to-back. There's no reason not to, as the Thunder have dominated whether he is on the floor or not, and with such a long postseason last year, it's good to keep him fresh whenever possible. The performance when he's on the floor speaks for itself.
Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
Stats: 8 games, 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 18.3 MPG
Kispert has been pushed down the depth chart in Washington, where the team is prioritizing playing younger talent like Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, and Cam Whitmore. Kispert is still performing when he's on the floor, but it once again feels like time for the Wizards to deal him to a contender and continue their long-term rebuilding plan.
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Stats: 1 game, 4 points, 4 assists, one rebound in 17 minutes
Nembhard remains OUT for Indiana with a shoulder injury, a brutal early-season development for a team that lost franchise player Tyrese Haliburton to a season-ending injury back in June during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Nembhard is being treated day-to-day for now, so his return for the Pacers could be imminent.
Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks
Stats: 3 games, 3.3 points, 1.7 assists in 9.0 MPG
Nembhard is on a two-way contract, meaning he will spend part of his rookie season in the G-League with the Texas Legends. He appeared in Dallas' first three games of the season, but has not played since then and was inactive on Wednesday against New Orleans.
Look for the 6'0 guard to get into the action more as the year goes on — especially if Dallas ends up out of the running for a playoff spot.
Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs
Stats: 1 game, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in 9 minutes
Olynyk made his season debut on Wednesday for the San Antonio Spurs, marking his 13th NBA season and eighth different NBA franchise. The 7'0 big man was 2-2 from the field in his nine minutes of action, and should acclimate himself into a nice role as Victor Wembanyama's backup with the Spurs.
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Stats: 6 games, 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals in 34.7 MPG
It was a slow start to the season for Sabonis, but he's looked much better in his recent outings — including a 24-point, 13-rebound, six-assist performance in a win over Milwaukee on the first of November. The three-time All-Star was held out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors with a rib injury, a situation to monitor going forward.
Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets
Stats: 4 games, 3.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 33.3% from three in four games
Strawther remains on the outside of Denver's rotation, picking up DNP-CD (did not play — coach's decision) in three of the Nuggets' seven games so far.
The 6'7 wing averaged 9.0 points in 21.3 minutes per game last year, and will be ready if/when Denver calls his name as the year goes on.
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Stats: 6 games, 10.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 MPG
Orlando has gotten off to a rough start this season, but a healthy Jalen Suggs has been one of the lone bright spots for the long-suffering franchise. The 6'5 guard isn't looking to score as much in his fifth NBA season — with his 6.8 FGA/G far and away a career-low — but his 8.0 assists and 3.7 steals per 36 minutes are easily the best marks of his career, and his 39.1% mark from the three point line is a promising sign of things to come.