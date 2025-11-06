Gonzaga Nation

How Gonzaga stars are performing after Week 2 of the NBA season

Nine former Zags have appeared in an NBA game so far in 2025-26

Andy Patton

Oct 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28).
Oct 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28). / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The 2025-26 NBA season rolls on with now nine different Gonzaga alumni suiting up so far this year after veteran Kelly Olynyk made his team debut with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

There is still a pair of Gonzaga alumni who have yet to play this year in Memphis forward Brandon Clarke and Chicago center Zach Collins, who are dealing with knee and wrist injuries, respectively. Clarke will be reevaluated in mid-November, while Collins could be back around that time.

Injuries have also impacted the start of the season for Andrew Nembhard — who has played just one game so far — as well as Domantas Sabonis, who missed time at the beginning of the year.

We've also seen phenomenal starts to the year for Rui Hachimura and Jalen Suggs, the debut of Ryan Nembhard, and a potential All-Star campaign developing for Chet Holmgren.

Below is an updated look at how each Zag is doing a few weeks into the NBA season:

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura
Oct 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Stats: 9 games, 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 47.2% from 3 in 35.9 MPG

The Lakers have been without LeBron James to start the season, and have only had star guard Luka Doncic for five of the team's nine games. That has allowed Hachimura to thrive in a much bigger role, and he's taken advantage with a career-high 16.7 points per game while playing nearly 36 minutes per night. It won't last once LeBron is back, but Hachimura is still a huge piece of what LAL is doing this season and should continue to put up great numbers all year long.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren
Nov 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half at Intuit Dome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stats: 5 games, 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks, 40% from 3 in 33.4 MPG

Oklahoma City has been careful with Holmgren this season, sitting him out on Thursday on the second day of a back-to-back. There's no reason not to, as the Thunder have dominated whether he is on the floor or not, and with such a long postseason last year, it's good to keep him fresh whenever possible. The performance when he's on the floor speaks for itself.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

Corey Kispert (24)
Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; The Washington Wizards bench celebrates a three-pointer from Corey Kispert (24) during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Stats: 8 games, 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 18.3 MPG

Kispert has been pushed down the depth chart in Washington, where the team is prioritizing playing younger talent like Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, and Cam Whitmore. Kispert is still performing when he's on the floor, but it once again feels like time for the Wizards to deal him to a contender and continue their long-term rebuilding plan.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard
Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Stats: 1 game, 4 points, 4 assists, one rebound in 17 minutes

Nembhard remains OUT for Indiana with a shoulder injury, a brutal early-season development for a team that lost franchise player Tyrese Haliburton to a season-ending injury back in June during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Nembhard is being treated day-to-day for now, so his return for the Pacers could be imminent.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard
Oct 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) looks to pass down court past Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the first quarter at Delta Center. / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Stats: 3 games, 3.3 points, 1.7 assists in 9.0 MPG

Nembhard is on a two-way contract, meaning he will spend part of his rookie season in the G-League with the Texas Legends. He appeared in Dallas' first three games of the season, but has not played since then and was inactive on Wednesday against New Orleans.

Look for the 6'0 guard to get into the action more as the year goes on — especially if Dallas ends up out of the running for a playoff spot.

Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward-center Kelly Olynyk
Sep 29, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward-center Kelly Olynyk (8) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Stats: 1 game, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in 9 minutes

Olynyk made his season debut on Wednesday for the San Antonio Spurs, marking his 13th NBA season and eighth different NBA franchise. The 7'0 big man was 2-2 from the field in his nine minutes of action, and should acclimate himself into a nice role as Victor Wembanyama's backup with the Spurs.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis
Nov 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up court as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) defends in the first quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Stats: 6 games, 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals in 34.7 MPG

It was a slow start to the season for Sabonis, but he's looked much better in his recent outings — including a 24-point, 13-rebound, six-assist performance in a win over Milwaukee on the first of November. The three-time All-Star was held out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors with a rib injury, a situation to monitor going forward.

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther
Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) passes the ball under pressure from New Orleans Pelicans forward Karlo Matkovic (17) and center Derik Queen (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Stats: 4 games, 3.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 33.3% from three in four games

Strawther remains on the outside of Denver's rotation, picking up DNP-CD (did not play — coach's decision) in three of the Nuggets' seven games so far.

The 6'7 wing averaged 9.0 points in 21.3 minutes per game last year, and will be ready if/when Denver calls his name as the year goes on.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs
Nov 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Stats: 6 games, 10.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 MPG

Orlando has gotten off to a rough start this season, but a healthy Jalen Suggs has been one of the lone bright spots for the long-suffering franchise. The 6'5 guard isn't looking to score as much in his fifth NBA season — with his 6.8 FGA/G far and away a career-low — but his 8.0 assists and 3.7 steals per 36 minutes are easily the best marks of his career, and his 39.1% mark from the three point line is a promising sign of things to come.

ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

