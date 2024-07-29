How to watch Canada vs. Australia in 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball
Two medal contenders square off in Olympic men’s basketball Tuesday morning when Canada and Australia face off in a battle for Group A supremacy.
Both teams picked up a win in their group-stage opener. The Canadians, led by 23 points from RJ Barrett, fended off a late comeback from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in an 86-79 thriller on Saturday, as Antetokounmpo had 34 points to put the Greeks within striking distance late. A floater from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 42 seconds left essentially iced the game before a pair of free throws from Jamal Murray put the final touches on Canada’s first win in Olympic basketball in nearly a quarter-century.
Former Gonzaga standouts Andrew Nembhard and Kelly Olynyk both contributed off the bench in the victory. Olynyk, the team’s co-captain with Dwight Powell, had four points and six rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench while Nembhard, fresh off a new contract with the Indiana Pacers, had two points in 14 minutes as a reserve.
Meanwhile, the Aussies opened Group A action with a double-digit win over a veteran Spain squad on Saturday morning. Saint Mary’s standout Jock Landale was a problem for the Spaniards on the inside, as the 6-foot-11 Melbourne native had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Combined with an all-around exhibition from Josh Giddey (17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists) and shotmaking from Patty Mills (19 points and three 3-pointers) Australia overwhelmed in a 92-80 victory that saw Spain shoot less than 50% in the paint.
Canada has an advantage with its slew of talented NBA-level guards, but the Aussies arguably have a slight edge with its size up front. The Canadians allowed the Greeks to shoot 14-of-24 (58%) on attempts in the painted area, granted most of those opportunities were created by Antetokounmpo’s uncanny ability at getting to the rim. The Aussies have no such luxury in their frontcourt, though if there are any weaknesses with this Canada team it might be its lack of size.
The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will advance to 2-0 and claim sole possession of first place in Group A, also known as the “group of death.” As such, every point in group play matters. The top two teams from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-place teams, move on to the 8-team quarterfinal that starts on Aug. 6.
HOW TO WATCH CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA
What: Canada and Australia meet in the preliminary round of men’s Olympic basketball
When: 7:30 a.m ET/4:30 a.m PT on Tuesday, July 30
Where: Pierre Mauroy Stadium | Villeneuve-d’Ascq
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Canada -6.5 (-110); O/U 178.5 (-110)
ROSTERS
Team Canada:
* Nickeil Alexander-Walker
* RJ Barrett
* Khem Birch
* Dillon Brooks
* Luguentz Dort
* Melvin Ejim
* Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
* Trey Lyles
* Jamal Murray
* Andrew Nembhard
* Kelly Olynyk
* Dwight Powell
Team Australia:
* Dyson Daniles
* Josh Giddey
* Patty Mills
* Josh Green
* Joe Ingles
* Matthew Dellavedova
* Dante Exum
* Jock Landale
* Nick Kay
* Jack McVeigh
* Will Magnay
* Duop Reath