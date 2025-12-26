Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 26
For the second time this week, the Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers, this time as road favorites.
Boston orchestrated a comeback win on Monday, beating the Pacers by eight points after Indiana shot the lights out in the first half. Now, the Celtics are looking to build on an 8-2 stretch and win their fourth game in a row on Friday.
The Pacers are down several rotation players in this matchup in addition to Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) who is out for the season. Indy won’t have Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson or Ben Sheppard on Friday night.
That sets up well for the C’s, who rode yet another 30-point game from Jaylen Brown to beat the Pacers on Monday.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this rematch on Friday night.
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -8.5 (-110)
- Pacers +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -360
- Pacers: +285
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 18-11
- Pacers record: 6-24
Celtics vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Chris Boucher – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Jordan Walsh – probable
- Amari Williams – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Taelon Peter – probable
- Ben Sheppard – out
- Obi Toppin – out
Celtics vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 29.5 Points (-115)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why Brown can keep his 30-point streak going on Friday:
Brown kept his 30-point streak going on Monday night against the Pacers, dropping 30-plus for the eighth time in as many games this month.
The All-Star forward and former NBA Finals MVP is now up to 29.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.
The Pacers are not a bad defensive team – they rank 19th in the league in defensive rating – but Brown has been a usage monster this season, taking 21.5 shots and a career-high 7.6 free throws per game.
That gives him a tremendous floor when it comes to any scoring prop, and he does have 30 or more points in 18 of his 27 games this season. I’ll gladly back Brown to clear this number again on Friday.
Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
These teams combined for just 198 points in their last meeting, and there are a bunch of reasons to take the UNDER on Friday.
Boston, despite ranking fourth in the league in offensive rating, plays at the slowest pace in the league while the Pacers (16th in pace) aren’t exactly as fast-paced as they were last season.
The Pacers also have the worst offensive rating in the NBA, so they’re going to have a tough time putting up points with multiple rotation players out of the lineup.
These teams are both in the top 10 in the league in UNDER record, as Boston is 16-13 while Indiana is 19-11.
I’d expect another low-scoring game on Friday night.
Pick: UNDER 221.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.