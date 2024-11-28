How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Indiana Hoosiers: TV channel, live stream for Battle 4 Atlantis game
A pair of AP Top 25 teams look to bounce back from their first letdowns of the season on Thursday when No. 3 Gonzaga takes on No. 14 Indiana in the Battle 4 Atlantis event from The Bahamas.
The Bulldogs (5-1) were less than 30 seconds away from advancing to the semifinal round before West Virginia mounted a swift comeback in the final seconds behind Tucker DeVries, who sunk two free throws in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime. The Mountaineers held the Zags to 2-of-10 from the field in the extra period to come away victorious, 84-78, over the No. 3-ranked program in the country. Gonzaga also led by eight points at halftime and by double-digits at the 18:35 mark in the second half.
Braden Huff's 19 points led his team, followed by Khalif Battle with 16 points. Javon Small scored a season-high 31 points for West Virginia, which went 14-of-28 (50.0%) from the field in the second half.
The Hoosiers (4-1) are looking to rebound from Wednesday's 89-61 loss to Louisville in their Battle 4 Atlantis opener on Wednesday. Malik Reneau led Indiana with 21 points while former Zag Oumar Ballo recorded 11 points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs and Hoosiers have met four times before, all at neutral sites, with the series split at 2-2. The two last met in the 2008 Hartford Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the Zags came out on top, 70-54.
The winner of Thursday's game plays at noon PST on Friday in the third-place game. Loser plays at 8 a.m. PST in the seventh-place game.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. INDIANA
Who: Gonzaga and Indiana meet in the consolation bracket of the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis
When: 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. EST | Thursday, Nov. 28
Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort | Nassau, Bahamas
TV: ESPN2
2024 Battle 4 Atlantis Schedule:
Nov. 28 – Semifinals
Noon ET – Louisville vs. West Virginia
2:30 p.m. ET – Gonzaga vs. Indiana
5 p.m. ET – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
7:30 p.m. ET – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (consolation bracket)
Nov. 29 – Championship
11 a.m. ET – Seventh-Place Game
3 p.m. ET – Third-Place Game
5:30 p.m. ET – Championship Game