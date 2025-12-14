Fernando Mendoza's Teammates Had Classy Gesture for Him After Heisman Trophy Win
Fernando Mendoza on Saturday became the first Indiana Hoosiers player in program history to win the Heisman Trophy, as he secured the prestigious award by a sizable margin. An emotional Mendoza, holding back tears, embraced his fellow Heisman Trophy finalists, then shared moments with his parents, as well as Indiana coach Curt Cignetti before walking up the stage to hoist the 45-pound trophy. He then delivered a memorable speech, in which he powerfully thanked his family, teammates and Cignetti.
Mendoza's Hoosiers teammates made an already special night for the junior quarterback even more memorable when they surprised him as he entered the room for his post-Heisman Trophy ceremony news conference, cheering and celebrating with their beloved teammate in a heartwarming scene.
If it wasn't already clear why Mendoza's teammates love him so much, it was made crystal clear by the words Mendoza had to say about his peers immediately after hoisting the Heisman Trophy.
Mendoza thanks all of his Indiana teammates after winning Heisman Trophy
“Congrats to all my teammates, my brothers—this is our trophy,” Mendoza said. “I love you guys more than you know. To my linemen who protected me, every single receiver and tight end that bailed me out, to every running back who fought for more yards and to our defense that gave us that heart, swagger and more second chances than we definitely deserved, this trophy might have my name on it, but it belongs to all of you.”
It's no surprise that those same teammates were waiting to go above and beyond for Mendoza after his Heisman Trophy victory.