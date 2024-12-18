How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Nicholls Colonels: TV channel, preview for men’s college basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3) are back in the comforts of the McCarthey Athletic Center this Wednesday for a nonconference matchup against the Nicholls Colonels (7-4) at 6 p.m. PST.
The Zags enter the matchup a few days removed from their 77-71 loss to the UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gonzaga fell flat offensively down the stretch after overcoming a double-digit deficit out of the gate, as it missed six of its last attempts from the floor and went without a field goal for the final 3:25 of regulation. Meanwhile, UConn, which won its fourth straight since its 0-3 showing at the Maui Invitational, was led by Liam McNeely's career-high 26 points and overcame an injury to its lead shot blocker Samson Johnson.
With the loss, the Bulldogs have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since dropping consecutive outings to Tennessee and North Carolina during the 2018-19 campaign. The Zags squandered an 18-point lead to Kentucky in a 90-89 overtime final from Seattle, which snapped a streak of 175 consecutive wins when leading by 10 or more points at halftime. In a similar fashion, the offense stalled in crunch time against the the Wildcats, who went on a 16-2 scoring run in the second half while the Bulldogs struggled to knock down shots from the perimeter after halftime. In the second halves of both losses to college basketball bluebloods, Gonzaga went a combined 22-for-59 (37.3%) from the field and 2-for-17 from 3-point range.
"Got some great looks and just didn't convert," Few said after the UConn game. "Actually it was a heck of a basketball game. It was highly competitive. It was hard fought, and it was probably the most physical game played this year."
The Zags look to get back in the win column when they host the Colonels, a Division-I program from Thibodaux, Louisiana, in the first meeting between the two schools. Coming off a second-place to McNeese State in the Southland Conference last season, Nicholls looks to make a strong push for the league title once again with three of its top four scorers back from 2023-24. Of that bunch includes Robert Brown III, a 6-foot-4 senior who led the team with 28 points in the Colonels' latest win over Southern University at New Orleans on Dec. 10.
Nicholls enters the matchup on a 5-game win streak. Senior guard Byron Ireland averages a team-best 13.2 points and 2.7 assists, though he didn't play in the last game against Southern University at New Orleans. Brown adds 11.4 points per game, while Jamal West Jr. chips in 10.4 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds.
Following Wednesday's game, the Bulldogs are back in the Kennel on Saturday for one more tune-up against Bucknell (4-7) before a big matchup against UCLA (9-1) at the Intuit Dome on Dec. 28.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. NICHOLLS
Who: Gonzaga hosts Nicholls in a the first meeting between the programs
When: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. EST | Wednesday, Dec. 18
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
TV: KHQ/ESPN+
KenPom's projection: Gonzaga 89, Nicholls 62
