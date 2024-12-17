2025 NBA Draft: Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard could join Jalen Suggs with Orlando Magic
One month into the 2024-25 college basketball season, few players around the country have boosted their NBA Draft stock quite like Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard has through the first 10 games of his senior year.
The 6-foot-tall Canadian point guard might not have been viewed as one of the best prospects at his position during the early stages of the 2025 draft cycle, but at his current pace, Nembhard could start rising up big boards and mock drafts everywhere heading into West Coast Conference play. Nembhard leads the country in total assists (103) and assists per game (10.3) while ranking No. 2 in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.06). He also scores 11.4 points per game and knocks down 37.9% of his 3-point attempts for the Zags, who rank No. 2 in offensive efficiency and have the second-lowest rate in the country in large part because of their floor general.
One NBA team that could use some playmaking help just so happens to have a former Zag who played with Nembhard’s older brother on its roster. Jalen Suggs has thrived in an off-ball role with the Orlando Magic, though it’s clear another ballhandler who’s comfortable running pick-and-rolls could benefit that backcourt greatly. Especially an unselfish one to run alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
An updated 2025 mock from NBADraft.net projects Nembhard will go No. 54 overall to the Magic, joining him with Suggs and forming a Gonzaga-centric backcourt in Orlando for the future. The Magic (17-11) have remained near the top of the Eastern Conference standings despite missing their two leading scorers in Banchero and Wagner, as Suggs and company have stepped up collectively while their stars recover.
Orlando has two second round picks in the 2025 draft — in addition to its own, Orlando has a pick swap between Boston or Memphis.
Suggs, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was an All-American while playing alongside Ryan’s older brother, Andrew Nembhard, during Gonzaga’s memorable 2020-21 campaign. Suggs put up 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game to help guide the Bulldogs to their second-ever Final Four appearance. The Zags were undefeated before losing to Baylor in the national championship game.
Now approaching veteran status with the Magic, Suggs has already earned the recognition as one the best defensive players in the association. Last season he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team and earned votes for NBA Defensive Player of the Year after finishing top 10 in steals (106) and steals per game (1.6). Suggs also knocked down a career-best 39.7% of his 3-point attempts.
