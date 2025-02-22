How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels: TV channel, live stream WCC men's basketball
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-7, 12-3) are back in the McCarthey Athletic Center for the last time this season, set to honor their seniors while hoping to stave off, by one night at least, the rival Saint Mary’s Gaels’ shot at school history.
The Gaels (24-4, 14-1) can win a third straight conference title for the first time ever as well as consecutive outright titles for the first time if they beat the Zags for the second straight season at the Kennel.
Saint Mary’s has a two-game lead with three to play. The Zags will open the evening with Senior Night festivities and certainly don’t want it dampened by watching their biggest rivals celebrate a title on their home floor.
It’s taken coach Randy Bennett 24 seasons to get the Gaels to the point where they’ve elbowed in this significantly on Gonzaga’s long WCC dominance.
"People always say, 'Hey, you've got to take the next jump.' Well, what is the next jump?” Bennett said after the Gaels beat Portland 79-66. “One of the things of a next jump is to be able to do it year in and year out – and that's what Gonzaga's done. I mean, nobody's done it as long as they have. Nobody."
Gonzaga has won or shared the WCC title 21 times in the last 23 years.
The Gaels won the crown outright last season and shared it with Gonzaga two seasons ago.
Gonzaga hasn’t gone consecutive seasons without at least a share of the title since 1992-93, when Pepperdine won the final two of three straight championships.
“We’ve just got to compete,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
Defensive-minded Saint Mary’s beat Gonzaga 62-58 in Moraga on Feb. 1 and is looking for its first season sweep in nine years. The Gaels will also try to beat the Zags at the Kennel in two straight seasons since 1989-90.
Gonzaga has won five straight games overall while the Gaels have won four straight since absorbing their only WCC setback, 65-64 at San Francisco on Feb. 6.
This will be a Top 20 showdown in the NCAA NET Rankings. Gonzaga is No. 10 and Saint Mary’s is No. 20.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. SAINT MARY'S
Who: Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary’s on Senior Night
When: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET | Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center
TV: ESPN2
Betting: Gonzaga -6.5 (-114)
