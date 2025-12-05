Updated point spread and betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Kentucky basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats face off in a matchup between top 20 teams on Friday evening at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The game tips at 4:00 PM PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

It is the fourth game in a six year series between these two powerhouse programs, originally agreed to before the 2022-23 season when John Calipari was still the head coach at Kentucky.

Gonzaga knocked off Kentucky twice while coach Cal was there, first at the Spokane Arena and again the next year at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Calipari moved on to Arkansas and was replaced by former BYU head coach Mark Pope ahead of the 2024-25 season, and Pope led the 'Cats to an 18 point comeback against Gonzaga last year at the Climate Pledge Arena to bring the series to 2-1 in favor of the Zags.

Mark Few's team will look to extend the lead to 3-1 against a Kentucky team that has struggled so far this season. The 'Cats are just 5-3 on the year, with their best win coming against Valparaiso who is currently ranked No. 193 at KenPom. Kentucky fell on the road against Louisville by eight and lost at home to North Carolina by just three earlier this week, while also taking an 83-66 beatdown at the hands of Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

However, Kentucky will have point guard Jaland Lowe back after the Pitt transfer suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason. Lowe has appeared in two games for the 'Cats this year, averaging 7.5 points and 5.0 assists per game.

Gonzaga will look to dominate down low on Friday against a depleted Kentucky frontcourt, although true freshman Malachi Moreno has been exceptional defensively to begin his college career. The depth behind the 7'0 big man is Kentucky's biggest issue, and the Zags will be able to mix and match between Graham Ike and Braden Huff, with a change of pace sub in Jalen Warley as well.

The betting lines and point spread have shifted since they were first published, with the oddsmakers liking Gonzaga's chances as the tip of this game draws near:

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -5.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 158.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-245) Kentucky (+198)

Game time: Friday, Dec. 5 at 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

