How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-8, 12-4) open the final stretch of the regular season by facing the dangerous Santa Clara Broncos in their last true road game. The Zags need to shed the disappointment of Saturday night’s home loss to West Coast Conference regular-season champion Saint Mary’s and focus on trying to clinch the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament next week.
The Zags head into their jaunt to the Bay Area tied for second with San Francisco, with the Broncos one game behind. Gonzaga faces USF on Saturday night at the Chase Center. Like Saint Mary’s, the No. 2 seed will also draw a bye into the conference tourney semifinals.
Gonzaga knows exactly what it’ll be facing in the Broncos (19-10, 11-5), who have won five of their last six games. The Broncos set the WCC record with 23 3-pointers in a 109-79 win at Washington State on Saturday night. Santa Clara made 18 of 38 3-pointers in a 103-99 shootout win against Gonzaga at the Kennel on Jan. 18.
As coach Mark Few addressed the disappointment after the loss to Saint Mary’s, he already knew that the Broncos were raining 3’s on the Cougs. Few also said the Zags needed to immediately switch their focus to the Broncos because of the short turnaround.
“We play a team that’s red hot,” Few said of the Broncos. “I saw the stats from the first half against the Cougs and they made 15 3’s in the first half. We need to focus on that one. We don’t need to worry about the one on Saturday. Get right and don’t dwell on this one.”
Another storyline is that guard Ryan Nembhard is just five assists shy of breaking the WCC single-season record of 284 set by Emmett Naar of Saint Mary’s in 2017-18. Nembhard, the national leader, averages 9.7 assists per game.
These are the WCC’s top two scoring teams: Gonzaga averages 87.1 points and the Broncos 81.1.
It’s another Quad 1 opportunity for the Zags, who are No. 10 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Santa Clara is No. 52.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. SANTA CLARA
Who: Gonzaga visits Santa Clara
When: 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET | Tuesday, Feb. 25
Where: Leavey Center
TV: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: Gonzaga has a 73.8% percent chance to win
Betting: Gonzaga -6.5 (-115)
WHAT GONZAGA COACH MARK FEW SAID AFTER JAN. 18 LOSS TO SANTA CLARA
