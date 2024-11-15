Gonzaga Nation

How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks men's college basketball game

The Bulldogs and River Hawks meet for the first time in Spokane

Cole Forsman

Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard.
Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
The Gonzaga Bulldogs eye their third straight win to start the season on Friday night when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in a nonconference matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags (2-0) moved up to No. 4 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll after they knocked out back-to-back Big 12 opponents during opening week. Gonzaga throttled then-No. 8 Baylor, 101-63, in the largest margin of victory over a top 10 team in a season opener, then survived a thriller against Arizona State, 88-80, last Sunday at The Kennel.

Averaging 94.5 points, the Bulldogs rank No. 1 in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Six players average 9.0 points or more through two games, with Redshirt sophomore Braden Huff leading the way at 17.5 points per game off the bench. Senior guard Ryan Nembhard's 11.0 assists per game ranks No. 1 in the country.

The River Hawks (2-0), now in year 12 under head coach Pat Duquette, brought back four of their top five scorers from last season’s squad that went 22-10 (10-5 America East). 

Quinton Mincey, a 6-foot-6 graduate student, leads the River Hawks (2-0) in scoring at 23.5 points per game. Mincey was named the preseason America East Sixth Man of the Year. Max Brooks, a 6-foot-7 fifth-year, earned all-conference honors after putting up 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.

HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. UMASS-LOWELL

Who: The Zags host the River Hawks in the first meeting between the two programs

When: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. EST | Friday, Nov. 15

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center

TV: KHQ/ESPN+

Betting: Gonzaga -26.5 (-118); O/U 165.5 (-115); ML -10000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

